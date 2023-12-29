ADDRESS TO THE NATION – The President expected on the emergencies of the moment

The issue of water and electricity must also be included in the list of priority issues

Andry Rajoelina will give a speech to the nation on December 31 at 8 p.m. He will present his wishes for the new year and set out the priorities for state actions for 2024.

An appointment has been made. Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, will address his first wishes to the nation, on the occasion of the start of his second term, Sunday, at 8 p.m. The information was published on the Facebook page of the Presidency of the Republic yesterday.

The presidential address will be broadcast live on public radio and television, as well as on the official page of the Presidency of the Republic. On his Facebook account, Andry Rajoelina indicates that he will announce the priority projects for the year 2024. It is likely that he will address the major projects started during his first five-year term and which should be inaugurated next year.

Last week’s report from the Council of Ministers also gives an indication of the likely content of next Sunday’s presidential speech. The President reaffirmed the three pillars on which he intends to base this second term. These are human capital, industrialization and good governance. The Head of State also gave directives on priority actions to be implemented over the next hundred days.

In the list of priorities during these first hundred days, there is, among other things, the realization of free contraception in public hospitals. The launch of a three-month agricultural and livestock training course for vulnerable households. This with the aim of giving them cultivable land, with a home. They will be able to become the owners after five years, provided they have respected the commitments made at the start of the project.

Current ills

The resumption of the sale of rice at low prices in the face of soaring prices on the market, or the strengthening of the fight against insecurity also appear on the list of priorities for the next hundred days. The quest for a quick solution to counter the plummeting value of the ariary is also part of it. Sticking to President Rajoelina’s declarations since the formalization of his re-election, “social” will be the key word of his mandate.

This prioritization of the social aspect should be included in the priorities for this year 2024. On this point, there is much to be done. The President of the Republic is expected to respond to the emergencies of the moment. Emergencies that directly affect the daily lives of households. In addition to inflation and insecurity which are already addressed in the list of actions to be carried out in one hundred days. There is the perennial problem of energy, to which are added the problems of water supply. Not to mention the unsanitary conditions in which the capital is floundering.

In an opinion published on her Facebook page yesterday, Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy, former Minister of Communication and Culture, affirms that President Rajoelina is aware of the current difficulties. Let him strive to find solutions with those responsible. However, the situation is going from bad to worse. In place of resignation and weariness, a feeling of fed up begins to take shape. Also, everyone aspires to an immediate solution. And some aspire to have these subjects included in the list of state priorities.

Faced with current ills, those directly concerned are making themselves small, or are struggling to find explanations or convincing arguments. The only one who dares to take action on one of these hot topics is the Minister of Energy and Hydrocarbons. He goes so far as to accompany Jirama’s emergency response teams on the ground. The government member’s multiple explanations, however, became inaudible in the face of endless power cuts and power outages.

So far, apart from long-term solutions, no proposals to alleviate the current energy problem have been put forward. However, the issue is tending to become an economic and social powder keg, to the point that industrialists are starting to speak out. And the shortage of drinking water risks adding fuel to the fire. Water cuts are sudden and sometimes last almost a week in certain areas of the capital and its surrounding areas.

Taken by surprise by water cuts, households do not have enough reserves to wash or prepare their meals. The one that dried up the supply circuits of several neighborhoods on Christmas Day was the last straw. According to television news on Wednesday, the Minister of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene would have assembled a crisis unit on the subject. However, so far, no real solution has been put forward.

For water and electricity, the problem persists with the dramatic consequences that this entails on the economic and social level. When it comes to water, in particular, cuts to the supply of drinking water pose a public health risk. In the absence of a solution, households that can hastily dig wells without the required water sanitation facilities. Others draw water from rice fields, ponds or courtyards with acceptable clarity.