Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars live updates, score, stream, start time, teams, Big Bash Cricket, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell

The Melbourne Stars are 2-98 from 9 overs in replay to the Adelaide Strikers’ 4-205, with Beau Webster (30) and Glenn Maxwell (9) at the crease.

Tom Rogers could only manage 8 before he was caught by Cameron Boyce off Wes Agar.

MATCH CENTRE: Strikers vs Stars scorecard, live updates

Stars debutant Dan Lawrence smashed 50 off 26 balls, including six fours and two sixes, before he was run out by D’Arcy Short going for a second run, with the first bringing up his half century.

The Strikers made 4-205 from their 20 overs after being sent in by the Stars, with Chris Lynn top scoring with 83 from just 42 balls, including 10 fours and four towering sixes.

D’Arcy Short blasted three fours and a six in his 25 before he was caught and bowled by Stars debutant Corey Rocchiccioli.

Matt Short smashed four fours and three sixes in his 50 off just 25 balls.

Lynn belted six fours and three sixes in his half century off just 21 deliveries., including a 104 metre monster that ended up in the upper deck of the Adelaide Oval pavilion.

Matt Short was eventually undone by Glenn Maxwell caught by Beau Webster on the boundary for 56.

Adam Hose managed a four and a six in his run a ball 14, before he was Maxwell’s second victim.

English import Jamie Overton chimed in with 19 from 12 balls including a four and a six to get the Strikers passed the magic 200 mark before he was caught by Maxwell off Joel Paris on the last ball of the innings.

TEAMS

Strikers: Matt Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jamie Overton, Ben Manenti, James Bazley, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce

Stars: Tom Rogers, Dan Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Sam Harper (wk), Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee

MATCH PREVIEW

Glenn Maxwell and the Melbourne Stars are looking for their third win on the trot when they take on the Adelaide Strikers in a New Year’s Eve clash at the Adelaide Oval.

The Stars won the bat flip and opted to bowl first.

The fourth place Stars are coming off a win over the Hurricanes in a shortened match due to weather, while the fifth place Strikers were beaten by the Sixers in their last clash.

Matt Short and Chris Lynn are the danger men with the bat for the Strikers, while Wes Agar and Cameron Boyce will lead the charge with the ball.

For the Stars Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will be the key batters, while Joel Paris and Imad Wasim will be the ones to watch with the ball.

Both sides will be desperate to ring in the new year with a win and cement themselves in the all important top five.

