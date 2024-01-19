Adelaide Test results, scores, time, program, entertainment, tips, odds, how to watch, day three

#Adelaide #Test #results #scores #time #program #entertainment #tips #odds #watch #day

A bat leant against the stumps at the River Torrens end before play as a sad and solitary reminder that this is the 20th anniversary of the death of David Hookes.

His great mate from South Australian and Australian playing days, Wayne Phillips, and childhood friend David Raggatt rang the bell before play that reminds teams they should be ready to take the field. A flamboyant batsman who enjoyed the short, square boundaries at the old Adelaide Oval, Hookes was a widely known sports media personality.

He was Victorian coach when he died on January 19, 2004, after a verbal dispute with security staff at a St Kilda hotel.

The 48-year-old suffered severe head injuries when, after being punched by one of the hotel bouncers, he fell backwards on to the road.

He never recovered, dying in hospital the following day. The bouncer charged with manslaughter over the incident, Zdravko Micevic, was acquitted at a September 2005 trial after successfully pleading self defense

David Hookes: “When they give out the baggy blue cap in NSW, they give you a baggy green in a brown paper bag.” Getty/Artwork Stephen Kiprillis

Also Read:  VSV junior boss Philipp Pinter will be sports director in Graz from May 2024! - EC iDM heat pumps VSV

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Ke Wenzhe: The promotion of parliamentary reform is the collective will of the People’s Party and will not be changed by anyone’s lobbying
Ke Wenzhe: The promotion of parliamentary reform is the collective will of the People’s Party and will not be changed by anyone’s lobbying
Posted on
More than half of music professionals experience transgressive behavior | Music
More than half of music professionals experience transgressive behavior | Music
Posted on
Atletico get revenge on Real and dump them out of the Copa del Rey after another extra-time spectacle – Football World – Spain
Atletico get revenge on Real and dump them out of the Copa del Rey after another extra-time spectacle – Football World – Spain
Posted on
Regular smoking reduces the size of the brain – nerve cells are lost
Regular smoking reduces the size of the brain – nerve cells are lost
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News