Adelaide Test results, scores, time, program, entertainment, tips, odds, how to watch, day three

A bat leant against the stumps at the River Torrens end before play as a sad and solitary reminder that this is the 20th anniversary of the death of David Hookes.

His great mate from South Australian and Australian playing days, Wayne Phillips, and childhood friend David Raggatt rang the bell before play that reminds teams they should be ready to take the field. A flamboyant batsman who enjoyed the short, square boundaries at the old Adelaide Oval, Hookes was a widely known sports media personality.

He was Victorian coach when he died on January 19, 2004, after a verbal dispute with security staff at a St Kilda hotel.

The 48-year-old suffered severe head injuries when, after being punched by one of the hotel bouncers, he fell backwards on to the road.

He never recovered, dying in hospital the following day. The bouncer charged with manslaughter over the incident, Zdravko Micevic, was acquitted at a September 2005 trial after successfully pleading self defense

David Hookes: “When they give out the baggy blue cap in NSW, they give you a baggy green in a brown paper bag.” Getty/Artwork Stephen Kiprillis