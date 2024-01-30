Adele gives insight into strict sports schedule: ‘I train three times a day’ | Stars

Adele (35) surprised friend and foe when she lost no less than fifty kilos in two years. But the British singer goes even further to get her ‘dream body’.

The world star is in the gym exactly six days a week, three times a day, to maintain her ‘iron-strong’ butt. “I can move mountains with my derriere,” she proudly tells The Mirror.

Furthermore, it’s all about balance for the singer, because she likes nothing more than to loosen the reins every now and then. So she sleeps in every Sunday and orders her favorite takeaway, the British newspaper reveals.

In recent years she has said goodbye to alcohol and coffee, but that is now a thing of the past. “I was so boring. So now I allow myself a glass of white wine and a cup of espresso every now and then.”

