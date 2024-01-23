Adele wants to get fitter: ‘I’m going to do that backflip!’ | Stars

She has never been one for ‘good intentions’, but singer Adele (35) is happy to make an exception for 2024. The British world star, who will cash in Las Vegas in the coming months, is determined to become fitter than ever.

When Adele turns her back on the American gambling paradise for the time being after her concert series – in mid-June in the Coloseum, the concert hall that is part of the Caesars Palace hotel on the famous Strip – it will not be a summer to just relax.

“I plan to work on strengthening my muscles,” she reportedly told visitors to her show. “I’ve done that before, so I know it will work. But then I got lazy and let it slide. Now I want to become fitter than ever. Next New Year’s Eve I will do a backflip without back pain. That will work!”, she said ambitiously.

