Adje makes comeback with party song: ‘I already sent it to Paul’

After fifteen years he’s back: Adje. And how. Arijan van Bavel (44) has dusted off his orange outfit for a real party hit. ‘That’s not my problem’ was released on Friday, including a video clip. “The goal? Well, a full GelreDome is no longer necessary!”

The idea came about very carefully a few months ago, says Arijan. “A good friend of mine said that I should do something on TikTok as Adje. He thought people would find that funny. A bit of nostalgia. I mainly thought: there are only young people on there. They don’t know me at all. “

And yet he decided to give it a try for once. “That video was immediately viewed about 900,000 times. I was really surprised. Very funny.” Not much later he received a call from producer Edwin van Hoevelaak and singer René Karst, known for his mega hit Liever te dik in de cist. “They had a nice idea for a song. And again I thought: who is waiting for that? Anyway, I listened to it again,” he laughs.

Let’s go back to 2005. Because it has been that long since the general public got to know Adje through his performance in Mooi! De Leeuw again, the then extremely popular program by Paul de Leeuw. “I really didn’t understand why people thought Adje was real at the time. Even Paul fell for it. That same evening he called me. ‘You fooled me, didn’t you?’ The next day we had a cup of coffee.”

Adje was a favorite part of Paul de Leeuw’s shows for years.

From that moment on, Adje was a permanent part of the show. “We decided that we would continue as long as it was fun. That ended up being more than five and a half years. The highlights? I remember that I once had to go bungee jumping, but I absolutely didn’t dare. People thought it was so sad that they joined VARA. lost about 600 members that evening. They then set up a call team to convince everyone that it had really all been played.”

Another moment that Arijan will never forget is his performance in the GelreDome. “That was during Paul’s Symphonica in Rosso concerts. I was there for eight evenings in front of 40,000 people. Super special.”

“I am still recognized every day from that time as Adje.”

Yet that is not necessarily his goal now that he breathes new life into Adje. On the contrary. “No, it’s very funny. Two weeks ago we recorded the video clip. Immediately all kinds of people came along who completely went along with that character.” It really took some getting used to. “You know, Adje has always remained a bit in the background of my life. I am still recognized for that every day. We laughed so much then. That’s just part of me.”

And Paul has also listened to his brand new hit. “People often think that we are close friends. That’s not too bad. But we always know where to find each other, for example when Paul has a new program. I sent him the clip this afternoon. I’ve already received a thumbs up from him.”

Below is the new issue of Adje.

