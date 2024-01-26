Administrator to the Intelligence Section in Police Region East

#Administrator #Intelligence #Section #Police #Region #East

Organisation



Police Region East

Municipality



Linköping

County



Östergötland county

Announced



January 26, 2024

Apply by



February 12, 2024

Reference number



A046.307/2024

Job description

Are you ready for a bigger task? With us, together with committed and pleasant colleagues, you will develop and gain experiences for life, while your work contributes to increasing security and reducing crime in Sweden.

Police Region East consists of Södermanland, Östergötland and Jönköping County. Operations in the region are organized in three police areas: Södermanland, Östergötland and Jönköping, which together are divided into nine local police areas. Furthermore, there are three regional units: the operational unit, the investigation unit and the intelligence section, a regional office and national departments that are represented in the region to provide support to police operations.

The Intelligence Section in Region East is responsible for intelligence operations in the region. The section conducts tactical operational and strategic intelligence activities with the aim of preventing, preventing and detecting criminal activity. The task mainly includes obtaining, processing, analyzing and sharing information that will form the basis for decisions on operational measures.

We are now looking for an intelligence administrator for the intelligence section in Linköping.

Job description

In the role of administrator, you will provide administrative support to the intelligence section. You will also be helpful in administrative matters for the section as a whole. In addition, you will have extensive contacts with various stakeholders, both within the police region and nationally within the police. Contact will mainly take place via phone and e-mail, but also through personal meetings. The tasks will thus be of a broad nature and make great demands on you as a person.

Main duties:

Prepare and coordinate administrative tasks

Be a support in the preparation of cases

Assist the police area management administratively

Receive, coordinate and be responsible for matters sent to the office’s functional mailbox

Coordinate, plan and prepare for visits and meetings, external as well as internal

Qualifications

This is an opportunity for you who have:

Complete high school education

Very good ability to express yourself verbally and in writing in Swedish

Experience of administrative work

Very good knowledge of the MS Office package

Good computer skills and easy to learn new IT systems

B driving license for manual transmission

Swedish citizenship

It is advantageous if you also have:

Experience of administrative work in the public sector

Good knowledge of public administration

Experience of working in the judiciary

Intelligence service experience

Personal characteristics

We are looking for you who is a good administrator with a good sense of structure, order and accuracy. The tasks require you to be calm and confident in your way of being, which allows you to handle many things in parallel. Your integrity, loyalty and discretion are very high, which is important as you will be exposed to confidential information. You have very good communication skills and a service-oriented approach. You are proactive and flexible, which means you can easily adapt to changing working conditions.

We will place great emphasis on personal qualities.

Contact persons

If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, please contact the responsible HR consultant: Emelie Fredriksson, [email protected]

Union representatives

SACO and the Police Association can be reached via the Police switchboard 114 14

Seko Police can be reached via Monica Veberg 070-549 11 35

The ST trade union can be reached via [email protected]

Other information

Form of employment: Permanent employment with trial employment in six months

Place of work: Linköping

Working hours: Daytime, flex

Access: By agreement

Function: Administrator

In your CV and cover letter, we would like you to describe how you meet the requested qualifications and credentials linked to the current recruitment. You can see the complete requirements profile in the job advertisement, please note that any requirements must be met at the time of application. The information you provide in connection with your application can be used to contact you, receive information and invitations as well as any employment documents.

Welcome with your application in the form of a CV and personal letter via e-mail to [email protected] no later than 12/2 2024. Applications for this position will only be received via the email address specified in the advertisement. Mark your application with reference number A046.307/2024 in the subject line of the email.

If you have protected personal data, references or similar information that you consider worthy of protection, we recommend that you send your application marked with the advertisement’s reference number via letter to the address: Police Authority, Registrar’s Office, 106 75 STOCKHOLM, or contact the responsible HR consultant.

We place high demands on our employees’ security and privacy awareness. A security check with a register check according to the Security Protection Act (2018:585) is carried out before a decision on employment is made. With employment comes an obligation to be deployed. Read more about military deployment and security clearance under and

The police authority will process your personal data in accordance with the rules of the EU data protection regulation (2016/679) and other applicable data protection regulations. You can read more about our handling of personal data at

Your application is a public document according to the principle of publicity.

The police authority

The Swedish Police Agency is Sweden’s largest authority. We offer you a workplace that stimulates diversity, creativity and personal development. Please read about our benefits as an employee of the police at

With us, you get the opportunity to contribute to the Police’s mission – to increase safety and reduce crime in society. We conduct our business according to our core values: commitment, efficiency and availability. As an employee within the police, you act for equal treatment. It is a prerequisite for legal certainty, legal certainty and for the legitimacy of the police in society. As a representative of the police, you respect everyone’s equal value and create trust in the police.

Please read more about the police and our operations at www.polisen.se

A warm welcome with your application!