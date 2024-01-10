Adoption of the euro from a practical point of view: How will savings be transferred and prices rise as a result?

#Adoption #euro #practical #point #view #savings #transferred #prices #rise #result

The potential adoption of the euro, which is again being debated very lively in recent days, brings with it a number of practical aspects. For example, if the prices of goods and services will rise or what will happen to people’s savings, including various savings accounts or building savings, but also to money that people have hidden at home in cash. These practical questions are answered by economists contacted by the daily Echo24.

The chief economist of Raiffeisenbank and member of NERV, Helena Horská, told Echo24 that with regard to potential price increases, experience from Slovakia and the most recent ones from Croatia can be drawn on. “The problem in the case of Croatia is that the adoption of the euro there took place at a time when there was a sharp increase in the price level throughout Europe. So the not entirely usual increase in prices last year, when Croatia adopted the euro, cannot be attributed only to the euro itself,” said Horská, adding that Slovakia is a better example.

“But Slovakia also adopted the euro at a time when Europe was experiencing a global financial crisis. So again, the influence of the euro cannot be isolated. Another example was Germany, where it was interesting that, not only in shops, but especially in services, rounding up took place for the sake of simplicity, meaning that what used to be eight marks then cost eight euros, even though the conversion rate was lower than one,” she said Horská with the fact that people often subjectively perceive the introduction of the euro to become more expensive, but statistically this is not quite the case.

According to Horská, subjectively perceived inflation was higher than real inflation in most countries. “One of the advantages that the euro brings, on the other hand, is the comparability of prices. It will be much easier to compare prices in Lidl in Germany, Austria and here. And I think it will help a lot,” added Horská.

Creditas bank chief economist Petr Dufek told Echo24 that when the euro project was launched, there were fears of an increase in inflation, or the possibility of rounding upwards. “Hard data did not show any significant inflationary effect, but the reality in individual countries could of course differ. For example, someone could have pointed out how the price of coffee in restaurants went up, but due to its weight in the consumer’s basket, it was de facto not visible,” said Dufek, adding that a significant jump in prices did not immediately occur in Slovakia either. “However, one cannot fail to notice that compared to the Czech Republic, price convergence to the EU average took place faster there, and since 2013 the price level in Slovakia has been higher than in the Czech Republic,” said Dufek.

According to Česká spořitelna analyst Michal Skořepa, a certain increase in prices has historically been observed, but only very small, at most around two tenths of a percent. “Of course, many sellers are trying to see if they can get away with raising prices under the guise of switching to a new currency with their clients, but individual countries switching to the euro usually tried to introduce mechanisms preventing these efforts,” Skořepa pointed out to Echo24.

How are savings transferred?

From the user’s point of view, it is important what happens to the money that people have in their current or savings accounts, but also, for example, in life insurance policies or supplementary pension insurance. Skořepa states that all financial assets will be converted into euros using the officially established conversion rate. “So people shouldn’t lose anything at that point. Another question is how beneficial the conversion rate will be for this flip. The value of this exchange rate will depend on macroeconomic developments in the months before the changeover to the euro. The stronger this exchange rate will be, the higher the value of people’s savings in euros will be, but on the other hand, the more expensive Czech exports to the rest of the world will be,” Skořepa told the editors.

Petr Dufek also confirms the transfer process. “Everything will be converted at a fixed exchange rate and the accounts will become euros. The same procedure will apply to bonds, life insurance policies, pensions and supplementary pension insurance. The exchange rate used will actually affect the starting level of wealth and debts of each of us. It will no longer be possible to rely on the long-term strengthening of the koruna, which makes purchases abroad or investments there more affordable,” said Dufek.

According to Roklen’s Chief Economist Pavel Peterka, the exchange rate in the Czech Republic will probably be in the range of 24 to 26 crowns per euro. “This directly encourages rounding,” says Peterka, but adds that the price increase is not dramatic at all. “In a number of countries, the acceleration of year-on-year inflation was only a few tenths of a percentage point. The price increase associated with the adoption of the euro had a negligible effect on the long-term development of prices,” he told Echo24.

Peterka points out that by joining the eurozone, the Czech Republic will adopt the monetary policy of the European Central Bank in addition to the euro, where historical data shows an average lower level of interest rates compared to the CNB. “Debtors and those interested in loans can rejoice, because the interest rates offered for loans will also be reduced,” said Peterka. “Savers will be in the opposite position. The drop in the basic interest rate will lead to lower returns on a number of savings products, including savings accounts popular in the Czech Republic,” said Peterka.

What about cash “from the straw”?

According to experts, the adoption of the euro will also be interesting from the point of view of how much money people have hidden at home. “Of course, the central bank knows how much cash is in circulation, even though companies have some of it in their coffers and some may be abroad. In any case, when exchanging money, it can be shown how much people keep at home in which individual volumes. We usually don’t even know that from surveys. Actually, we have a similar long-ago experience from 1993, when banknotes were stamped during the currency separation,” said Dufek.

“I was surprised that in both Slovakia and Croatia, after the adoption of the euro, there was a one-third increase in the money supply, that is cash and current deposits. This means that those people really took the money out of those straws and moved it from gray to black into the official economy. So it’s really verifiable, and I was surprised by the significant increase there,” said Helena Horská, adding that the transition to the euro obviously helps to legalize savings.