Adrian Câciu: 1.2 billion euros for photovoltaic panels and house cladding. Who has priority when obtaining vouchers

The Minister of European Funds, Adrian Câciu, detailed on Wednesday, on Digi24, how the energy vouchers from PNRR will be granted for the installation of photovoltaic panels and batteries, and who will have priority in receiving them. The minister specified that these aids are granted for the self-consumption of households facing “energy poverty”, not for prosumers.

Romania has been allocated through the new PNRR a financing of 1.4 billion euros, which will be paid this year, said Adrian Câciu on Wednesday evening at Digi24.

“The most important allocation is for citizens, for households, where we have 1.2 billion euros for photovoltaic panels and batteries – vouchers for this type of investment – and, on the other hand, for the energy efficiency of households, of houses”, said Adrian Câciu.

“These investments go hand in hand, so (financing – no) is not granted only for panels or only for batteries (storage of energy produced by panels – no). It is granted to people who need to ensure their energy sufficiency. Warning, this is not a program for prosumers. Those who will benefit from these vouchers will have enough energy for consumption, not to be energy producers”, the minister also pointed out.

Adrian Câciu said what the value of the vouchers will be and how they will be awarded.

“The value of a voucher for photovoltaic panels is up to 25,000 lei, it is the equivalent of 5 kilowatts, it depends on each household, maybe only 3 KW is needed somewhere, maybe 4 KW is needed somewhere. This (voucher of) 25,000 lei for panels is accompanied by (another voucher of) 25,000 lei for storage capacity, for batteries. So 50,000 lei (in total), 10,000 euros for a household”, detailed Adrian Câciu.

Energy efficient house

“Separately from this investment, we have another investment, the energy-efficient House, which means a voucher of 76,500 lei (12,000 euros) for household cladding. Basically, her transition to a higher energy category. An energy audit is done, it is determined what the energy value of the house is, and through this investment you have to raise the energy efficiency of the house”, said the minister.

The citizen only has to submit an application to the town hall or to the county council, and the local authority will take care of the rest of the documents, Adrian Câciu said, adding that he hopes the program will start in February.

Also, through this program, 60,000 houses will be covered, according to current estimates.

Who has priority

“It will not be first come, first served. Because we are referring to the energetically vulnerable population. The most important criterion is to prove that you are in the area of ​​energy poverty – there is this definition in the energy law and in the European directives – and then, practically, if you fall into this area, you will have priority”, explained Adrian Câciu.

He says that it is not a question of social cases, but of a measure so that in the future there is no need for the state to provide heat aid.

