Adrian Câciu: 1.2 billion euros for photovoltaic panels and house cladding. Who has priority when obtaining vouchers

#Adrian #Câciu #billion #euros #photovoltaic #panels #house #cladding #priority #obtaining #vouchers

The Minister of European Funds, Adrian Câciu, detailed on Wednesday, on Digi24, how the energy vouchers from PNRR will be granted for the installation of photovoltaic panels and batteries, and who will have priority in receiving them. The minister specified that these aids are granted for the self-consumption of households facing “energy poverty”, not for prosumers.

Romania has been allocated through the new PNRR a financing of 1.4 billion euros, which will be paid this year, said Adrian Câciu on Wednesday evening at Digi24.

“The most important allocation is for citizens, for households, where we have 1.2 billion euros for photovoltaic panels and batteries – vouchers for this type of investment – and, on the other hand, for the energy efficiency of households, of houses”, said Adrian Câciu.

“These investments go hand in hand, so (financing – no) is not granted only for panels or only for batteries (storage of energy produced by panels – no). It is granted to people who need to ensure their energy sufficiency. Warning, this is not a program for prosumers. Those who will benefit from these vouchers will have enough energy for consumption, not to be energy producers”, the minister also pointed out.

Adrian Câciu said what the value of the vouchers will be and how they will be awarded.

“The value of a voucher for photovoltaic panels is up to 25,000 lei, it is the equivalent of 5 kilowatts, it depends on each household, maybe only 3 KW is needed somewhere, maybe 4 KW is needed somewhere. This (voucher of) 25,000 lei for panels is accompanied by (another voucher of) 25,000 lei for storage capacity, for batteries. So 50,000 lei (in total), 10,000 euros for a household”, detailed Adrian Câciu.

Also Read:  The Ministry of Economy washes its hands of the "Dacian Farm" scandal: the Ministry of Tourism did not have the authority to ask for authorizations

Energy efficient house

“Separately from this investment, we have another investment, the energy-efficient House, which means a voucher of 76,500 lei (12,000 euros) for household cladding. Basically, her transition to a higher energy category. An energy audit is done, it is determined what the energy value of the house is, and through this investment you have to raise the energy efficiency of the house”, said the minister.

The citizen only has to submit an application to the town hall or to the county council, and the local authority will take care of the rest of the documents, Adrian Câciu said, adding that he hopes the program will start in February.

Also, through this program, 60,000 houses will be covered, according to current estimates.

Who has priority

“It will not be first come, first served. Because we are referring to the energetically vulnerable population. The most important criterion is to prove that you are in the area of ​​energy poverty – there is this definition in the energy law and in the European directives – and then, practically, if you fall into this area, you will have priority”, explained Adrian Câciu.

He says that it is not a question of social cases, but of a measure so that in the future there is no need for the state to provide heat aid.

Publisher : BP

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mosque Imam in US Shot by Unknown Person, His Condition is Critical
Mosque Imam in US Shot by Unknown Person, His Condition is Critical
Posted on
Nearly $550 million has been wiped from the market
Nearly $550 million has been wiped from the market
Posted on
It has been 100 years since the serial production of the band-aid started Science
It has been 100 years since the serial production of the band-aid started Science
Posted on
Gambians are done with horny Dutchmen
Gambians are done with horny Dutchmen
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News