Adrian Câciu praises the mandate of Marcel Boloș: ‘Very good. Very good. It should be more assumed’ / What he conveys to those who criticize last year’s budget – Source news

The former social-democratic Minister of Public Finance Adrian Câciu expresses his appreciation for the one who took his place in the ministry after last year’s government reshuffle. He states that the liberal Marcel Boloş is “very good”, but that he should be “more responsible”.

“Very good. Very good. It should be more assumed”, said Adrian Câciu, Wednesday evening, on Digi 24, when asked what he thinks about the performance of Marcel Boloş as Minister of Public Finance.

The former holder of the Public Finances portfolio claimed, regarding the state budget for this year, that it is a “good and challenging” budget.

“He built a good and challenging budget, just as I built a good and challenging budget, even though he was criticized. I would wonder what those who said that the revenues in Romania were overestimated would say, if they were to refer to Spain, Italy, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Poland. All have overcome their deficits. 12 countries have exceeded their deficit targets and are in the Euro Zone. What happens? The context compared to the initial forecasts has changed a lot. More than that, the world can forget, we had a teachers’ strike in June, the expenses generated by that avalanche of social pressures are close to 0.7% of GDP, which put pressure on the deficit, that’s why the deficit is not closed reasonably” , said the former Minister of Public Finance.

Căciu stated that he and Boloş are “very good colleagues”.