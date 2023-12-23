Adrian Gilabert legal advisor of the U confirmed lawsuit against Leao Butrón VIDEO

In the middle of an interview, Universitario’s legal advisor publicly confirmed that the former Alianza Lima goalkeeper, Leao Butrón, will be sued for defamation.

Legal advisor of Universitario confirmed lawsuit against Leao Butrón | LUIS JIMENEZ/ United by the U

When Universitario inaugurated its sports coliseum at the Lolo Fernández stadium, Leao Butrón used his social networks to make a comment alluding to the cream team. This bothered the ‘U’ administration, who has taken action on the matter.

Adrian Gilabertlegal advisor of Universitystated that Leao Butrón will be sued for defamation and explained that one thing is football folklore and another is carrying out a criminal action.

Things within the folklore of football, but from this to saying or imputing criminal actions to managers or institutions. You have to put the patch on. In any case, the demand isexplained Adrián Gilabert in Unidos por la U.

The legal advisor of the cream team also spoke about the current debt of Universitario de Deportes and that in two years he managed to reduce the amount.

The current debt was defined throughout these 2 years of administration to even reach 80 million soles, of which around 35 million have been paid“he explained.

University and its reinforcements for the season

Universitario presented Christopher Olivares and Sebastián Britos as its players for the 2024 season.

