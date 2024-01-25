ADSE contributions do not cover expenses from 2031 onwards, according to the IMF

#ADSE #contributions #cover #expenses #onwards #IMF

The IMF, for its part, points out that ADSE’s health care expenses will reach 2,611 million euros in 2050, while the OECD says that expenses will reach 1,400 million euros. In other words, by that time, there would be a deficit and the sustainability of the ADSE system would be in question. But this could happen even sooner.

The same study, dated November last year, points out that, “considering the increase in expenses projected under the different hypotheses of update rates, it is expected that the balance between expenses and contributions will be reached in 2031”, according to the IMF, or in 2054, says the OECD.

PlanAPP’s analysis also points out that if the projections take into account the use of the surpluses that ADSE has generated, then that deficit could be delayed by 11 years (compared to IMF data) and 35 years (compared to OECD data). Manuela Faria, president of ADSE, says that the results show the “prudent management of the health subsystem”.

The study was presented at the ADSE General and Supervisory Board meeting, attended by the Federation of Public Administration Unions (FESAP) and the Common Front. Sebastião Santana, coordinator of the Common Front, said this Wednesday at a press conference that there is room to reduce contributions.