adv: Psst: this nas is lightning fast, but you can’t hear it!

#adv #Psst #nas #lightning #fast #hear

This article is brought to you by QNAP.

Nas devices are versatile. This means that you can use them in many environments: at home, in the office or elsewhere. The TS-410E from QNAP has been specially developed for use in special locations. It is completely passive, and designed to be combined with 2.5-inch SSDs.

You can use the TS-410E in environments where absolute silence is desired. Think of a (podcast) studio or an office environment. Large 2.5-inch SSDs are readily available. An 8TB variant is a sustainable and quiet alternative to a hard drive. Besides the fact that SSDs are quiet, they are much faster than hard drives. That also makes this NAS an interesting choice for use in media production. The robust housing makes it ideal for professional applications.

Top performance

This NAS is therefore optimized for use with SSDs; in that context, it has two fast network ports on board. Both operate at 2.5Gbit/s. This means that you can use it optimally with a fast Wi-Fi 6/6e/7 network, but you can also use it for file storage in media production. If 2.5Gbit/s is not fast enough, you can bundle the network ports so that the bandwidth doubles to 5Gbit/s. This makes this NAS just as fast as a standard USB drive, and because the TS-410E uses SSDs, it is much faster than an external hard drive. You can even achieve a volume of 32TB by combining four 8TB SSDs! QNAP offers a wide range of switches that allow you to optimally connect NAS devices and other equipment, such as WiFi access points and the like.

QNAP offers a total solution with NAS equipment and switches.

Smart functionality

The TS-410E is a professional nas that can be used under harsher conditions. You can use it between 0 and 40 degrees Celsius, and at a humidity (non-condensing) between 5 and 95 percent.

Applications

It is a NAS that is ideally suited for use in environments where temperatures can rise or noise production is undesirable. There are numerous conceivable applications for which it is useful. In addition to standard applications such as file sharing or storage, you can use it to monitor virtual machines installed in the QTS operating system. You do not have to log in via the network for this. You can get started right away: just connect a keyboard and mouse and connect a monitor via HDMI. The TS-410E’s Intel UHD Graphics supports resolutions up to 3840×2160 at 30Hz.

Ideal for surveillance applications

You can expand the TS-410E with QVR Elite. This is a surveillance environment that gives you a complete overview of a location. Plug an HDMI cable into the nas and you can watch immediately!

Long delivery time

The TS-410 comes with a three-year warranty as standard. This term can be extended to five years if desired. In addition, QNAP promises that the NAS will be available for five years. This means that you can standardize a professional environment and, by extension, do not always have to select a different, newly launched NAS.

Optimal safety

QNAP has built in the Intel Atom J6412, a chip with four cores and a clock speed of up to 2.8GHz. This chip is designed for efficiency and specifically tailored to the applications for which this NAS is intended, with a focus on reliability, availability and low energy consumption. The Atom J6412 also offers extra security thanks to the built-in AES-NI encryption that allows you to effortlessly encrypt files and data traffic. That is a safe idea if you use the NAS in a public environment, for example.

Source: QNAP

« Previous post Next post »