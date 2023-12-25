Advance Online – Entrepreneur Evening: Focus on the topic of finance

#Advance #Online #Entrepreneur #Evening #Focus #topic #finance

The topic of finances will be the focus of the next meeting on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in the family center in the Neue Mitte. Ulrich Hilbert, board member of Frankfurter Volksbank Rhein/Main, will give a short lecture on the topic “Financial needs in the current interest rate times – what to do if there are liquidity problems?” The company’s financial expert, which has total assets of around 15 billion euros, also provides brief information about the advantages and disadvantages of introducing the digital euro.

The business evenings are aimed at tradespeople, entrepreneurs and freelancers from Nidderau. The most important aim is to provide a platform for networking and thus intensify the exchange between entrepreneurs and between the city and businesses. Mayor Andreas Bär and Nidderau’s economic development officer Tanja Klähn are available for discussion, as is speaker Ulrich Hilbert.

The Nidderau entrepreneur evenings take place every three months. 25 or more participants took advantage of the opportunity to network. For organizational reasons, please register by January 4, 2024 by email to the city’s economic development agency (This email address is protected from spambots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it!).

Also Read:  Check Out the Subscription Store Now! These 6 Series of Xiaomi Smartphones Are Reducing Prices

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Two adults and a child from Vâlcea died on Christmas Day of intoxication in their own home
Two adults and a child from Vâlcea died on Christmas Day of intoxication in their own home
Posted on
Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella, partying in the run-up to Christmas
Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella, partying in the run-up to Christmas
Posted on
Is the intestine lazier than usual? Don’t worry, resort to these grandmother’s remedies and you will find relief within a few hours
Is the intestine lazier than usual? Don’t worry, resort to these grandmother’s remedies and you will find relief within a few hours
Posted on
Zurich: Man injured after falling into elevator shaft
Zurich: Man injured after falling into elevator shaft
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News