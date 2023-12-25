Advance Online – Entrepreneur Evening: Focus on the topic of finance

#Advance #Online #Entrepreneur #Evening #Focus #topic #finance

The topic of finances will be the focus of the next meeting on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in the family center in the Neue Mitte. Ulrich Hilbert, board member of Frankfurter Volksbank Rhein/Main, will give a short lecture on the topic “Financial needs in the current interest rate times – what to do if there are liquidity problems?” The company’s financial expert, which has total assets of around 15 billion euros, also provides brief information about the advantages and disadvantages of introducing the digital euro.

The business evenings are aimed at tradespeople, entrepreneurs and freelancers from Nidderau. The most important aim is to provide a platform for networking and thus intensify the exchange between entrepreneurs and between the city and businesses. Mayor Andreas Bär and Nidderau’s economic development officer Tanja Klähn are available for discussion, as is speaker Ulrich Hilbert.

The Nidderau entrepreneur evenings take place every three months. 25 or more participants took advantage of the opportunity to network. For organizational reasons, please register by January 4, 2024 by email to the city’s economic development agency (This email address is protected from spambots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it!).