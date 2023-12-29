Advanced Camera Innovation and New Photo Editing Features

#Advanced #Camera #Innovation #Photo #Editing #Features

Saturday, 30 December 2023 – 04:00 WIB

Gadget – Samsung, the giant electronics company in India, announced the launch of the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G today. The 2024 Galaxy A series aims to provide the latest innovations at affordable prices, making advanced technology accessible to everyone.

The Galaxy A15 5G is the successor to the successful Galaxy A14 5G, which was the best-selling 5G smartphone in India according to Counterpoint Research.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A25 5G stands out with its Super AMOLED display, triple 50MP cameras, large 5000mAh battery, and advanced security tools like Knox Vault.

“The Galaxy A smartphone reflects Samsung’s prowess in providing transformative innovation at an affordable price, making it the first choice of millions of consumers in India. We thank our consumers for making the Galaxy A14 5G the best-selling 5G smartphone in India this year. Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G continues the incredible legacy of the Galaxy A series with superior cameras and a host of cool photo editing features for users to capture and edit instantly and create professional-level creations,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Impressive Design and Appearance

The Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G showcase Galaxy’s signature design philosophy for a premium touch. The Galaxy A15 5G has a glass back panel with a mist look, while the back panel of the Galaxy A25 5G with a glossy prism pattern looks stunning.