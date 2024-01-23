Adventures of Hidroelectrica customers / New problems of consumers under contract with this supplier

#Adventures #Hidroelectrica #customers #problems #consumers #contract #supplier

If the problem of months and even years of delays with which Hidroelectrica customers received invoices seems to be getting closer to being solved, now other errors reported by consumers have appeared. It’s the wrong index that appears on bills, even though people report self-consumption. Other customers complain that the invoice received by email is different from the one in the app.

Electricity bills Photo: Volgariver / Dreamstime.com

A Hidroelectrica customer was so surprised that he received the bill on time, already in the first month of the contract, that he wanted to show his joy on a group of consumers of the company on Facebook.

“I changed electricity supplier to Hidroelectrica starting on 30.11.2023 and today, to my surprise. I received a notification by email that I have been billed for the period 30.11 – 31.12.2023, with the invoice in PDF format attached. I was surprised because I read on the group that at first the invoices came late for 6 months, and in my case (I hope it is not singular) the invoice came from the very first month”, writes the consumer.

Hidroelectrica customers have so far experienced so many ups and downs in their relationship with their electricity supplier that normality seems out of the ordinary.

“I moved to Hidroelectrica on December 16, and reading through the group about the problem with delays, I never dreamed of receiving invoices too quickly. Yesterday, shock and horror: the bill came for December,” writes another.

Most say that they are up to date with their invoices and in the last week they received the invoice for the month of December 2023, but there are also exceptions.

People advise each other to submit petitions to ANRE and ANPC, “that this is the way to solve it”.

Someone says he went to the company’s headquarters in Bucharest to collect the invoices: “I solved it with the invoices. I went to get them at Hidroelectrica at home in Bucharest and they “released” them for me in 10 minutes, they were blocked in the system, they said, some kind of Matrix, I think.”

Problems with the index submitted by consumers

In addition to problems with invoices not arriving, there are other errors reported by consumers.

One of the recurring problems is the energy consumption index on the bill, which appears different from the one submitted by consumers.

Here are some posts about it:

“In October, I sent the index through the iHidro portal and it was taken into account for invoicing, but in November, the index also sent through the iHidro portal, does not appear in the account from the distributor, where an estimated index from the consumption agreement appears, which is not the real one (transmitted)! Are there other customers in the same situation?”.

“Hi all. On the December bill HE did not consider either the remote reading given by the dealer or the index I sent. I do not understand this estimate made by them on behalf of the distributor”.

“Since the beginning of the contract with them, September 2022, I have not found the index sent by me on any invoice. I asked for details on the phone, but the call center did not know how to give me a concrete answer. I was told that invoices were issued based on my estimate from the conclusion of the contract, but they did not know when they would regularize. Anyway, this month it’s been a year since I haven’t received a new invoice, I’m still waiting”.

“Although I send the monthly index, I am billed for 300 kWh on my bill, while I consume a maximum of 50 kWh per month. I notified them via monthly email with a photo of the meter to prove what I am saying. I get the answer that they are not to blame, they take as a basis indexes transmitted by the distributor. In the new hydro application, if I want to transmit an index lower than the existing one, it is not possible”.

Another consumer says that the application shows him that he has to pay a different amount compared to the invoice received by mail: “I don’t know if it is generally valid, but for me the invoice received by mail has nothing in common with what the application shows me that I have to pay, even if in the application I find the same invoice as the one sent by email. Does it only happen to me? Thank you”.

Hidroelectrica had, at the end of September 2023, a number of 530,850 household customers, increasing from 256,539 customers a year before, according to the company’s latest financial report.

With a share of 16%, the company is the leader in the energy supply market.

Hidroelectrica was fined by ANRE with 400,000 lei last year and 365,000 lei in 2022

Consumers did not forgive the company and submitted numerous complaints to ANRE.

Here is what ANRE transmitted in March 2023:

“In the context of the numerous notices and complaints received regarding the commercial behavior of the electricity supplier SPEEH Hidroelectrica SA, we ordered at the beginning of the year an extensive control action at the supplier in question.

Following the completion of the control action, irregularities were found in the activity of the supplier, consisting of:

failure to issue invoices related to the quantities of electricity supplied to the 482,638 end customers in the portfolio, for each billing period and within the time frame stipulated in the electricity supply contracts concluded with them;

non-delivery or delay in delivery of responses to customer requests;

non-conclusion or non-compliance with the term of conclusion of the electricity supply contract after acceptance of the supply conditions and submission of the necessary documentation by the customer.

For the facts found, the electricity supplier SPEEH Hidroelectrica SA was penalized for contravention with a maximum fine, in the amount of 400,000 lei, representing double the maximum provided by law.

And in the course of 2022, ANRE constantly monitored the activity of SPEEH Hidroelectrica SA, with the supplier being charged a number of 71 contraventional sanctions, in the amount of 365,000 lei, for similar acts”.

ANRE has not announced, from March until now, any other fines, but the president of the institution, George Niculescu, stated at the end of last year that there are more than 170 controls in progress at the level of the entire market.

