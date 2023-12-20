Advice from the pediatric intensive care unit in times of infection

#Advice #pediatric #intensive #care #unit #times #infection



Right now, several infections are spreading in society, most of which cause cold symptoms and fever. This results in a high burden on the children’s intensive care units in the county.

Several infectious diseases are currently in circulation. This applies to both covid-19, seasonal flu and the RS virus, and even cases of winter sickness have started to appear. There is high pressure on emergency healthcare in the county in general, and this also applies to the children’s intensive care units. Therefore, the children’s health service urges parents to think about whether the child can cope with self-care at home before deciding whether to seek hospital care.

– Children generally cope well with these common infections and in the vast majority of cases do not need hospital care for their symptoms. If the child has a fever, fatigue and cold symptoms, such as a runny nose and cough, the most important measures are primarily symptom relief and regular fluid intake. The same applies to children with stomach symptoms, says Daniel Örtoft, specialist doctor and medically responsible for the children’s intensive care unit at Vrinnevisjukhuset in Norrköping.

It is children who, after fever-reducing and other symptom-relieving treatment, continue to have clear respiratory symptoms, affected general condition and/or poor fluid intake who may be in need of assessment within the healthcare system. This applies especially to children who are under three months old.

Examples of symptom-relieving treatment are antipyretic drugs, regular nasal care with saline irrigation and nasal suction if necessary, decongestant nasal spray and regular and frequent fluid intake. It is good to give the person who is sick and eats poorly energy-containing drinks instead of water.

Children’s health care also recommends parents of the smallest children to try to avoid the risk of infection as far as possible. This involves, for example, having careful hand hygiene, avoiding meeting people outside your own family with symptoms of infection, and not taking newborns to shopping centers and similar places where a lot of people stay.