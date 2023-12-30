Aeronautical Projects Throughout 2023

#Aeronautical #Projects

JAKARTA – Apart from focusing on space technology, the United States Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is also paying attention to aeronautical projects, namely aircraft operating technology.

This field focuses on developing technology and transportation systems in the earth’s atmosphere, such as assembling manned aircraft and researching fuel for aircraft. According to NASA, they have worked on many aeronautical missions this year.

“NASA continues to make the impossible possible while sharing the stories of our discoveries with the world. “We are making great strides to make aviation more reliable and sustainable,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The first successful aeronautical mission that NASA achieved was the launch of the X-66 aircraft, a collaboration aircraft with Boeing. This aircraft is designed to be fuel efficient and environmentally friendly to achieve this idea net zero emission in the aviation sector by 2025.

Next, in the middle of this year, NASA announced that the X-59 supersonic aircraft had been completed. The aircraft developed by Lockheed Martin has a jet engine installed and a lower empennage or tail at the bottom.

As part of the Quest mission, the X-59 was designed with technology that can reduce the loud sound of a sonic boom to a quiet boom. This aircraft has passed the testing phase and will be launched for the first time next year.

Another aeronautical project that NASA is developing is Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations (ACERO). NASA uses drone and other advanced aviation technologies to address the problem of wildland fires.

Work on ACERO began this year with government agencies, the scientific community and commercial industry to maximize use drone. Through this collaboration, NASA wants to maintain the operational concept drone safe in restricted airspace.

Furthermore, NASA also has an Advanced Air Mobility Mission (AAM). Through this mission, NASA wants to realize the movement of people and goods in the air by transporting passengers at low altitudes.

In this program, NASA will guide the development of the air taxi industry and drone electricity. NASA will also work with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to safely integrate the vehicle into the national airspace.

An aeronautical mission that is no less important is the development of hybrid electric aircraft, namely the Saab 340B and Dash 7. These aircraft, which were respectively carried out by GE Aerospace and MagniX, have a new design that was exhibited this year.

NASA’s latest aeronautics project is studying aircraft fuel use. Together with Boeing, NASA wants to create alternative fuels that are more environmentally friendly. This research was carried out at the Armstrong Flight Research Center, California.

Tags: nasa technology