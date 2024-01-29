AEX will probably kick off a packed stock market week with a small negative

#AEX #kick #packed #stock #market #week #small #negative

AEX is expected to open with a slight loss, although a economical plus cannot be ruled out. The focus is mainly on the results and the settlement of Philips, the liquidation of Evergrande and the packed figures and Fed week.

First Philips. The affair with ventilators now finally seems to be moving forward. Philips has reached a settlement with the American regulator FDA and has set aside €363 million for this. It doesn’t stop there: Philips expects to lose 1% of its turnover this year to the recall. The matter can now be dealt with further. Until then, sales of new ventilators in the US are at a standstill on hold.

Philips also reported that it is writing black figures again. But the results are weaker across the board than analysts expected. Turnover fell to €5.1 billion in Q4, compared to €5.4 billion a year ago. Analysts expected €5.3 billion. The company achieved a net profit of €38 million, while last year it recorded a loss of €105 million. But that is also disappointing: analysts had expected a profit of €331 million. Order intake fell by 3%, after a 9% decline in the previous quarter.

On an annual basis, Philips is still looking at a loss of €463 million. In 2022, the gap was even bigger: €1.6 billion.

Philips proposes a dividend of €0.85, but that will be a stock dividend, which investors will probably not cheer about.

Asia closes mostly higher and new drama Evergrande

The Asian stock markets started the week on a mainly positive note. The Nikkei 225 gained some more points and is already up 8.3% YTD. Less than 7% to go and the all-time high of 38,915.87 points from December 1989(!) is within reach.

It is in stark contrast to China, which does not really want to recover after the corona crisis. A few hours ago, the Chinese real estate market suffered a new blow: a judge in Hong Kong ordered the liquidation of the ailing real estate giant Evergrande. The case was brought by creditors, who were fed up with the company missing one payment after another.

A party is now being appointed to sell Evergrande’s assets to pay off debts. This involves large amounts. Evergrande has more than €300 billion in debt and €220 billion in assets. Evergrande’s share price plummeted by more than 20% overnight and trading in the stock has since been suspended.

Nevertheless, the Hong Kong stock market held up well. Only the CSI 300 in Shanghai dipped.

Here are the positions of the most important indices:

Nikkei 225 +0,8%

Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300: -0,9%

Hang Seng (Hongkong): +0,5%

Kospi (South Korea): +0.9%

Asian tech stocks were mostly in good shape. Alibaba gained 2% in Hong Kong, TSMC gained 0.6% in Taiwan and in South Korea, Samsung’s share price rose by 1.9%. Only Prosus participation Tencent (-0.6%) did not keep the powder dry.

Wall Street ended the trading day in the red

On Friday, the indices that matter on Wall Street closed in the negative. The Dow Jones index managed to squeeze out a gain of 0.2% (and further tightened its all-time high), but the The S&P 500 fell by 0.1% and the Nasdaq even by 0.4%. The latter had everything to do with the disappointing outlook that Intel presented during the figures presentation. This put pressure on tech stocks – and chippers in particular – worldwide.

There was a small windfall. PCE inflation, the figure the Fed closely monitors, fell from 3.2% to 2.9% annually in December, down from 3.0% expected. That brings the target of 2% somewhat closer, although it is happening at an extremely slow pace.

The indicators:

European futures are light red

In Asia, the price boards largely turned green, except for Shanghai

The CBOE VIX index (volatility) drops slightly to 13.26

The euro rises by 0.1% against the dollar and is trading at 1.0867

The Dutch ten-year interest rate is slowing down and stands at 2.57%. The American loses 3 basis points and ends up at 4.13%

The gold price is 0.3% higher at $2,025.42 per troy ounce.

Oil prices are on the rise after the deadly drone attack on three American soldiers in Jordan, near the Syrian border. Iran is blamed, but denies. A barrel of WTI now costs $78.20.

Bitcoin is 0.6% higher at $42,159.04 and has risen more than 5% last week.

The AEX is expected to open 0.1% higher.

News, advice, shorts and agenda

IEX also produces an overview of the most important news in the morning newspapers every morning. You can find that overview here.

Advice

Two price target increases, including a significant one for ASML:

ASML: to €1,014 from €768 and buy – Susquehanna Financial

UMG: to €30 from €26.25 and buy – Barclays

The agenda: packed week full of figures and Fed interest rate decision

Philips, Shell, ING, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple… These are just a few names of major companies that will present their quarterly figures next week. In addition, the Fed makes an interest rate decision and various important macro data are published, including the monthly American labor market report and European inflation. In fact, there are important ones every day events on the agenda.

Monday: Philips and Ebusco

You have already seen Philips’ figures. Ryanair has also come through. The airline reported that profits had evaporated. After closing Wall Street, the American steel giant Nucor follows.

Ebusco also hopes to receive the green light from the shareholders at an AGM for the issuance of new shares and the placement of convertible bonds. Things are going wrong at Ebusco anyway. Ahead of the AGM, the electric bus manufacturer issued a turnover warning and announced the appointment of an additional CEO.

Tuesday: Alphabet, Microsoft and European GDP

Tomorrow a trading update from waste processor Renewi is on the agenda. UPS, General Motors, Manpower and Pfizer will follow around lunch. After Wall Street closes, Starbucks and the tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft are next.

Various macroeconomic figures are also released: Dutch producer prices, Dutch producer confidence, European GDP for the fourth quarter, European and ‘large’ American consumer confidence and the American Case Shiller house price index. The European economy is expected to be at a standstill, mainly due to Germany.

Wednesday: KPN and US interest rate decision

Figures will be released on Wednesday from KPN, the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, its British competitor GSK (before trading), the troubled aircraft manufacturer Boeing, financial services provider Mastercard (after the afternoon sandwich) and the American semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm (after Wall Street closes).

Corbion (formerly CSM) is holding an investor day, during which the company will present a long-awaited strategy update. On Friday, Corbion reported that it had found a buyer for the American emulsifiers division. This was received with cheers by investors. You can read the opinion of Martin Crum of the IEX Investor Desk here.

The macroeconomic agenda is overcrowded. Retail sales and industrial production come from Japan. The Netherlands publishes retail sales. And Germany presents inflation figures, unemployment and a preliminary estimate of economic growth for the fourth quarter. In the US, the purchasing managers index for the Chicago region is published and pay slip processor ADP releases a jobs report, which serves as a preview of Friday’s figure.

But we are mainly waiting for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, at 8 p.m. Dutch time. The overall expectation is that interest rates will remain as they are: this scenario is now 97.4% priced in. But perhaps Fed chairman Jerome Powell will reveal something about the moment when interest rates can be lowered for the first time in a long time. Will that be March or later?

Thursday: Shell, ING, Amazon, Meta and Apple

The Bank of England will follow suit on Thursday with an interest rate decision. According to the news agency, the British central bank is slowing down, but four interest rate cuts are planned for the rest of 2024.

The quarterly figures of ING and Shell are scheduled for that day. Shell had already published preliminary results on January 8, which were not received very positively. Understandable, thought Martin Crum. You can read his vision here.

Abroad, the participants include BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Infineon, Roche, Sanofi, Siemens Healthineers (pre-market), Honeywell, Merck (at 1 p.m.) and – in particular – Amazon, Meta and Apple (at 10 p.m.).

Furthermore, European inflation, US construction spending and the purchasing managers’ indices for industry from Japan, China, Europe and the US are being watched. Eurozone inflation stood at 2.9% in December and is expected to fall to 2.8%.

Friday: TomTom and US jobs report

On Friday, navigation specialist TomTom (before the fair), biotech company Abbvie and the American oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil (after lunch) will present their quarterly reports. As far as TomTom is concerned, I can highly recommend the interview that colleague Youri van Heumen recently had with CEO Harold Goddijn.

In the US, factory orders and ‘small’ consumer confidence (measured by the University of Michigan) are published.

But most attention is undoubtedly focused on the US jobs report for January. Economists expect on average that 173,000 jobs have been added. In December there were still 216,000. Unemployment is expected to have risen from 3.7% to 3.8%.

And then this

Europe’s own Magnificent Seven, with a leading role for ASML?

Europe is building its own Magnificent Seven. Rally in megacaps SAP, ASML, Siemens, TotalEnergies and LVMH boosts Euro Stoxx 50 to highest since 2001. Diversification by sector and geography seen as tailwinds. pic.twitter.com/zN8KxOHImt — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) January 27, 2024

What is certain is that the index has kept up with the times. See here the shift from oil and banks to tech:

Only a quarter of the S&P500 companies have already published figures. Of these, 69% beat EPS expectations. That seems like a lot, but it is lower than average. Financials disappoint the most.

69% of $SPX companies have beaten EPS estimates to date for Q4, which is below the 5-year average of 77% and below the 10-year average of 74%. #earnings, #earningsinsight, pic.twitter.com/CHy2mmucL1 — FactSet (@FactSet) January 26, 2024

End of grabflation?

We don’t have to talk about grabflation anymore. “Companies’ profit margins have already been significantly reduced,” he said @KlaasKnot in #outercourt. He expects higher wage growth than inflation. ‘There is some room in the profit margin to pay higher wages. But it is a thin path’. pic.twitter.com/b2vEmnMn4Z — Buitenhof (@Buitenhoftv) January 28, 2024

Good luck today!