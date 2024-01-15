AFICIA MUSIC AWARDS – Anisha Jo and Jain among the nominees

Anisha Jo and Jain represent Madagascar at the Aficia Music Awards.

In the prestigious framework of the Aficia Music Awards, two exceptional artists of Malagasy origin, Anisha Jo and Jain, were among the nominees for this second edition.

In the vast international musical universe, two female artists of Malagasy origin stand out in the prestigious Aficia Music Awards competition. Anisha Jo and Jain, both playing in France, were nominated among seventy-nine other international artists for the second edition of these international music awards.

The winner of the “Star Academy”, Anisha Jo, is positioned in the coveted “Prix Coup de Cœur” category with her album entitled “Lumière”. This singer-songwriter of Malagasy ancestry promises fierce competition in this special category.

On the other hand, Jain, a mixed-race Malagasy artist, is nominated in the “Female Pop Artist” category. His first album, “Zanaka”, released in 2015, was certified double platinum in 2016, marking a resounding success. His nomination for the Aficia Music Awards highlights his exceptional contribution to the international music scene.

Digital competition

The competition is structured around nine categories, including “Electro Artist”, “Best French Festival”, “Best Collaboration”, “Male Pop Artist”, “Urban Artist”, “Best Duo or Group” and “Revelation Artist of the ‘Year’, ‘Coup de Cœur’ and ‘Female Pop Artist’. Nominations have been announced since January 8, with artists entering the fray, soliciting online votes from fans to win the coveted title on the Aficia Music Awards Instagram account. The online voting phase, which runs until January 24, allows Internet users to support their favorite artists.

The nine most supported artists in each category will have the chance to qualify for the final, scheduled for January 15-23. The long-awaited outcome, marked by the revelation of the official results and the presentation of the trophies, will take place on January 24. The winners will leave with the prestigious “Aficia Music Awards” trophy, testifying to their artistic excellence and the recognition of their peers and fans. The Malagasy music scene shines internationally, driven by the undeniable talent of Anisha Jo and Jain.

Nicole Rafalimananjara