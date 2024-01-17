AFICIA MUSIC AWARDS – Anisha Jo reaches the final

Anisha Jo was selected as a finalist for the 2023 Aficia Music Awards

Anisha Jo’s album “Lumière” reached the final phase of the Aficia Music Awards, competing against the album “Par Fierté” by French singer Philippine Zadéo. The vote to determine the grand prize winner will be online and carried out by Internet users until January 21.

The Malagasy artist winner of season 10 of “Star Academy” in 2022, Anisha Jo, now qualifies for the grand final of the second edition of the Aficia Music Awards, in the “Favorite Project” category. His first album, entitled “Lumière” and unveiled last November, captivated the attention of music fans and earned him a deserved place among the two finalists.

Anisha Jo will now compete in the final phase against the first album of French singer Philippine Zadéo, entitled “Par Fierté”, unveiled last September.

“The Favorite Project category at the Aficia Music Awards is a real field of honor, bringing together the most notable projects of the year according to the editorial staff. Artists who offered exceptional and memorable works in 2023 are highlighted. The previous year, the trophy was won by Robin, facing strong competition represented by Rouquine,” underlines the organizer on Instagram. The competition is intense, and the public has its say. Public votes for the “Editor’s Favorite Project” trophy are currently open until January 21 at 6 p.m. Paris time.

Memorable battle

Music lovers are invited to participate by visiting the official Aficia Instagram account. Each comment mentioning the name of the artist in the publication dedicated to the “Favorite Project” category counts as a valuable vote.

Anisha Jo, proud of her journey, shared the excitement of this final on her Instagram account, urging her fans to support her. “My album Lumière is in the final for the Coup de Cœur Project. All you have to do is mention my name in the comments on the post regarding the category. I count on you. This selection is also an opportunity to make my album better known,” she shares enthusiastically.

Note that although only one comment per account is validated, voters have the possibility of participating simultaneously in the eight available categories, such as “Electro Artist”, “Best French Festival”, “Best Collaboration”, “Male Pop Artist”. », “Urban Artist”, “Best Duo or Group”, “Revelation Artist of the Year”, “Favorite” and “Female Pop Artist”. In this grandiose competition, Anisha Jo remains the only representative from the Big Island after the Malagasy artist Jain failed to reach the final phase in the “Female Pop Artist” category. The stage is thus set for a memorable musical battle, and Anisha Jo’s fans, especially her compatriots, are invited to make their voices heard to support this exceptional artist in her quest for the coveted trophy.

Nicole Rafalimananjara