AFICIA MUSIC AWARDS – Anisha Jo wins the Favorite Project

Anisha Jo won the Editor’s Favorite Project at the 2024 Aficia Music Awards.

Yesterday, the Aficia Music Awards revealed the winners in nine categories for this second edition, following public votes, crowning Anisha Jo as the winner in the “Editor’s Favorite Project” category with a voting rate of 81% .

After her triumph at the Star Academy 2022, Anisha Jo, the talented artist from Madagascar, added a new victory to her list by being crowned the big winner of the second edition of the Aficia Music Awards. She won the prestigious “Editor’s Favorite Project” category against French singer Philippine Zadéo, as the organizer announced yesterday on Instagram.

This category highlights the most notable projects of the year, selected by the editorial staff based on their originality and artistic impact. Anisha Jo was selected for her debut album, titled “Lumière”, which was released in November last year. The album includes more than thirteen tracks, including a piece in Malagasy entitled “Irery”. She competed in the final with Philippine Zadéo’s album, “Par Pride”, released in September.

The results were determined by online voting, with Anisha Jo garnering an impressive majority of 81% of votes on Instagram, while Philippine Zadéo received 19%. ” Thank you to everyone who voted for me. Thank you to the organizers and congratulations to all the artists who won this award. Thank you to the Light who guided me and thank you to all the souls I met,” shares Anisha Jo on her Instagram account, expressing her gratitude to her supporters and peers.

Bright

The second edition of the Aficia Music Awards highlighted more than eighty artists divided into nine categories. Winners in each category include Loïc Nottet for French-speaking Male Pop Artist, Santa for French-speaking Female Pop Artist, Bekar for French-speaking Urban Artist, Trinix for French-speaking Electro Artist, Kyo & Coeur de Pirate for French-speaking Collaboration , 47Ter for the French-speaking Group of the Year, Anisha Jo for the Editor’s Favorite Project, Louis Albi for the French-speaking Revelation and Les Déferlantes for the French Festival of the year.

The presentation of the “Aficia Music Awards” trophies is scheduled to begin on January 24, either by direct delivery to the winners or through their teams. Anisha Jo continues to shine in the world of music, flying the colors of Madagascar, and establishing herself as an essential artist, particularly in Europe. She is preparing to present her second show on March 26, 2024 at the Alhambra Paris, where she will continue to promote her album “Lumière”.

Nicole Rafalimananjara