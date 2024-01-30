AFL quiz Tarryn Thomas on domestic violence claims, North Melbourne confirm he won’t return to training soon

The AFL Integrity Unit has quizzed troubled North Melbourne midfielder Tarryn Thomas after claims of fresh allegations of domestic violence earlier this month.

The developing claims were brought forward to the league in mid January, who requested that Thomas meet at AFL House over two weeks ago, according to 9News Melbourne.

However, Thomas’ legal representatives were only available to meet on Monday﻿.

A spokeperson for the league confirmed that despite questioning taking place, the﻿ investigation remained “ongoing”.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the league would provide an update in due course,” the league confirmed on Monday.

Tarryn Thomas is yet to return to Arden Street to train with his North Melbourne teammates. (Morgan Hancock via Getty Images)

The 23-year-old has not returned to training since the allegations were made in January, with the club confirming he will have more time away from Arden Street.

Thomas spent much of the 2023 season bouncing from controversy to controversy, facing allegations including threatening behaviour towards women.﻿

He was stood down in February of last year when allegations first emerged, and then again at the end of March.

The midfielder returned to training with the VFL program in mid-April under directive from club specialists.

North Melbourne troubled player Tarryn Thomas is facing fresh domestic violence allegations.

The club released a statement after the allegations broke.

“North Melbourne received notification from the AFL Integrity Unit on Wednesday that Tarryn Thomas is under investigation following a new allegation of inappropriate behaviour,” the club’s statement read.

“The club is working through this information and is not in a position to make any further comment.”

Thomas played 12 games last season.

