Africa Cup – Hosts Ivory Coast threatens to be eliminated from the preliminary round – Sport

    The Ivory Coast has to worry about reaching the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations.

    Caption: High-ranking visit US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd from right) follows the game in Abidjan alongside the Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast, Robert Beugré Mambé (far right). Keystone/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

    After a disastrous 4-0 defeat against Equatorial Guinea on Monday evening, Ivory Coast only finished the preliminary round Group A in 3rd place. Equatorial Guinea captain Emilio Nsue scored a brace. He already has 5 goals in this tournament.

    Group winners Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, which defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0 at the same time, are through to the next round. Ivory Coast must now hope to be one of the top 4 third-place teams after completing the other 5 preliminary round groups.

    Then coach Jean-Louis Gasset’s team would also move into the round of 16 despite the meager return of 3 points (2:5 goals). As early as 1984, when the country also hosted the Africa Cup of Nations, it was over after the preliminary round.

    Also Read:  Luke Littler, the Messi of darts

    Also Read:  This is how Águilas and Leones come out for the second game of the doubleheader (+Details)

    Also Read:  Medvedev: I will be a new person, leave the phone and video games

