Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast benefits from Ziyech’s goal

At the end of the Africa Cup preliminary round, Group F was up for two to three round of 16 tickets. Because Zambia lost 1-0 to Morocco and there was no winner in the parallel game, the hosts celebrated in the end.

The only goal of the entire Africa Cup day: Hakim Ziyech (right) overcomes Lawrence Mulenga. AFP via Getty Images

The starting position was clear at the end of the Africa Cup preliminary round: one point would be enough for Zambia to be one of the four best third-placed teams, while Morocco had already qualified. But the North Africans, with Leverkusen’s Adli on the bench, dominated the action.

Without Ziyech, Hakimi and Co. posing a permanent goal threat, possession of the ball and shots on goal reflected the obvious superiority of the favorites. It was Galatasaray professional Ziyech who turned this into a lead. Zambia’s goalkeeper Mulenga wanted to clear a cross, but the ball bounced centrally under pressure – where Ziyech only had to push in (38′).

Morocco doesn’t want to, Zambia can’t

El Kaabi missed the double blow with a header from a good position (40th) before going into the locker room. Adli came out of these for the injured Ziyech and immediately played an active role in the Moroccan attack. In the 52nd minute, his straightforward finish was defused by Mulenga in the follow-up.

As a result, it wasn’t going to be anything spectacular: Morocco didn’t want to do more, Zambia obviously couldn’t do more. The outsider still remained third in Group F, but that wasn’t enough to advance. Instead, in the parallel game, the DR Congo managed to move on without a win.

Four other third-placed teams had scored three points or more, including hosts Ivory Coast, who even fired their coach on Wednesday without waiting for the outcome of the group phase.