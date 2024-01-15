Africa Cup: Senegal starts confidently against Gambia

#Africa #Cup #Senegal #starts #confidently #Gambia

Reigning champion Senegal started the Africa Cup of Nations with a confident 3-0 victory over Gambia. Midfielder Camara scored a brace, but Gambia suffered their first dismissal of the tournament.

Successful start: Senegal’s players celebrate Lamine Camara’s 3-0 win. AFP via Getty Images

Sunday at the Africa Cup was full of surprises, and on Monday the defending champions gave little hope of another underdog coup right from the start: in the 4th minute, captain Mané crossed over to Gueye after an insufficient clearance by the Gambians, who made it 1-0 with a well-considered low shot.

Gambia, which is geographically surrounded by Senegal, did not hide against its overpowering neighbor and repeatedly had good offensive scenes through the agile Barrow and Minteh, but ultimately remained too harmless. Instead, things got even worse for the underdogs in the long injury time of the first half after Adams kicked Camara’s Achilles tendon from behind and, after VAR intervention, received the first dismissal of the young tournament (45th + 8th).

Even when they were outnumbered, Gambia initially continued to look for a way forward, Barrow forced former world goalkeeper Mendy into a flying parade shortly after the restart (49th). But shortly afterwards the defending champion made the preliminary decision: Sarr sent Camara, who made it 2-0 with a dry shot into the far corner (52nd). Gambia’s keeper Gaye, who was born in Bielefeld, prevented the direct double strike with a save against Habib Diallo (56th), but the underdog’s great resistance was broken.

So the final point was once again reserved for Camara – and it should be a very worthwhile one. After a fine assist from substitute Ndiaye, the FC Metz midfielder shot the ball wonderfully into the right angle from a good 20 meters and sent an application towards the goal of the tournament (86th). In addition, the 20-year-old is currently at the top of the goalscoring list. A much tougher challenge awaits Senegal on Friday with the duel against Cameroon.