African bishops have unanimously declared that homosexual couples will not be blessed in African Churches

#African #bishops #unanimously #declared #homosexual #couples #blessed #African #Churches

In response to new Vatican guidelines allowing non-liturgical pastoral blessings for homosexual couples, African bishops issued a joint statement saying “there will be no blessings for homosexual couples in African Churches”.

The letter, published on January 11, was written by Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, president of the Symposium of the Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

Mr. Ambongo said the letter was a reflection of the views of all African bishops sent in response to his December 20 letter. published request, synthesis.

In the letter, Ambongo said that although the African bishops “firmly affirmed their communion with Pope Francis”, they “believe that the extraordinary blessings proposed in the declaration Fiducia supplicans cannot be performed in Africa without causing scandals.”

Ambongo said that on December 18 The Vatican declaration “Fiducia supplicans” published by the Dicastery for the Teaching of the Faith “caused a shock wave” in Africa and “sowed false beliefs and anxiety in the minds of many lay faithful, consecrated persons and even pastors”.

the declaration “Fiducia supplicans” in Africa “caused a shock wave” and “sowed false beliefs and anxiety in the minds of many lay believers, consecrated persons and even pastors”.

In response, Ambongo said African bishops remind the faithful that Fiducia supplicans clearly teaches that “the Church’s doctrine on Christian marriage and sexuality remains unchanged.”

“For this reason, we, the African bishops, do not think that it is appropriate to bless homosexual unions or same-sex couples in Africa, because in our context it would cause confusion and directly contradict the cultural ethos of the African communities,” said the African cardinal.

Also Read:  Russia and Ukraine are hot again after the missile attack in Belgorod

Ambongo said that the language used in “Fiducia supplicans” is “too subtle for ordinary people to understand” and that “it is very difficult to convince that same-sex people living in a stable union do not claim the legitimacy of their status.”

The letter is the first instance of the Church across the continent rejecting the same-sex blessing proposed in the Fiducia supplicans document.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

when he plays, time, tickets, channel and where to watch lbev friendly match
when he plays, time, tickets, channel and where to watch lbev friendly match
Posted on
A Saudi warns of a dangerous WhatsApp recipe that almost caused his death! Be careful not to be injured
A Saudi warns of a dangerous WhatsApp recipe that almost caused his death! Be careful not to be injured
Posted on
African bishops have unanimously declared that homosexual couples will not be blessed in African Churches
African bishops have unanimously declared that homosexual couples will not be blessed in African Churches
Posted on
Hertz is selling 20,000 cheap Tesla Model 3s – Observer
Hertz is selling 20,000 cheap Tesla Model 3s – Observer
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News