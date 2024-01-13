African bishops have unanimously declared that homosexual couples will not be blessed in African Churches

#African #bishops #unanimously #declared #homosexual #couples #blessed #African #Churches

In response to new Vatican guidelines allowing non-liturgical pastoral blessings for homosexual couples, African bishops issued a joint statement saying “there will be no blessings for homosexual couples in African Churches”.

The letter, published on January 11, was written by Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, president of the Symposium of the Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

Mr. Ambongo said the letter was a reflection of the views of all African bishops sent in response to his December 20 letter. published request, synthesis.

In the letter, Ambongo said that although the African bishops “firmly affirmed their communion with Pope Francis”, they “believe that the extraordinary blessings proposed in the declaration Fiducia supplicans cannot be performed in Africa without causing scandals.”

Ambongo said that on December 18 The Vatican declaration “Fiducia supplicans” published by the Dicastery for the Teaching of the Faith “caused a shock wave” in Africa and “sowed false beliefs and anxiety in the minds of many lay faithful, consecrated persons and even pastors”.

In response, Ambongo said African bishops remind the faithful that Fiducia supplicans clearly teaches that “the Church’s doctrine on Christian marriage and sexuality remains unchanged.”

“For this reason, we, the African bishops, do not think that it is appropriate to bless homosexual unions or same-sex couples in Africa, because in our context it would cause confusion and directly contradict the cultural ethos of the African communities,” said the African cardinal.

Ambongo said that the language used in “Fiducia supplicans” is “too subtle for ordinary people to understand” and that “it is very difficult to convince that same-sex people living in a stable union do not claim the legitimacy of their status.”

The letter is the first instance of the Church across the continent rejecting the same-sex blessing proposed in the Fiducia supplicans document.