African countries expected to grow 3.5% this year –

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) predicts “modest economic growth” of 3.5% for Africa this year, in a context of global economic slowdown and degradation of public debt.

Economic growth in Africa is expected to remain modest, hampered by the global economic slowdown, tightening of monetary policy and budgetary conditions, and a deterioration in the debt sustainability situation, reads the report on the World Economic Situation and Prospects.

Last year, growth on the African continent was 3.3%, with many economies facing increases in inflation, mainly due to rising fuel and food prices, with many also experiencing currency devaluations due to the reduction in exports and a limited injection of external capital.

Despite these challenges, the African economy is expected to grow 4.2% in 2025“, says UNDESA in the report that highlights the increase in public debt in relation to the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the “exorbitant debt costs” with a “significant obstacle to growth prospects”.

UN economic office foresees difficult year for Angola

Also Read:  Candidates for PS general secretary go out of their way to seek support from party records -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
Posted on
Berlin has finally woken up. Alfa.lt
Berlin has finally woken up. Alfa.lt
Posted on
Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe
Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe
Posted on
Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly
Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News