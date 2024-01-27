African countries expected to grow 3.5% this year

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) predicts “modest economic growth” of 3.5% for Africa this year, in a context of global economic slowdown and degradation of public debt.

Economic growth in Africa is expected to remain modest, hampered by the global economic slowdown, tightening of monetary policy and budgetary conditions, and a deterioration in the debt sustainability situation, reads the report on the World Economic Situation and Prospects.

Last year, growth on the African continent was 3.3%, with many economies facing increases in inflation, mainly due to rising fuel and food prices, with many also experiencing currency devaluations due to the reduction in exports and a limited injection of external capital.

“Despite these challenges, the African economy is expected to grow 4.2% in 2025“, says UNDESA in the report that highlights the increase in public debt in relation to the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the “exorbitant debt costs” with a “significant obstacle to growth prospects”.