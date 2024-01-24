AFRICAN GAMES – The list of Malagasy athletes still little known

Forty-five days before the opening ceremony of the 13th edition of the African Games which will take place in Accra, Ghana, from March 8 to 23, everything remains unclear regarding Malagasy participation in this major continental meeting at the start. of year. The question that arises for athletes and sports leaders is whether Madagascar will be present or not.

We tried to gather the latest information from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, but no one was willing to provide an answer. The 13th edition of the African Games in Accra is of paramount importance as seven disciplines, namely cycling, swimming, table tennis, triathlon, wrestling, badminton and tennis, are qualifiers for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

A national technical director of a sports federation, who plans to send some athletes to this African game but wishes to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, explained that “it is up to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to decide on the list and the number of athletes who will represent Madagascar at this major African meeting if Malagasy participation is confirmed. To date, preparation does not exist because we do not know if the Big Island will be present or not.”

During the last edition in 2019 in Rabat, Morocco, Madagascar ranked tenth out of forty-four participating countries, with a total of twelve medals including six gold, four silver and two bronze.

Donné Raherinjatovo

