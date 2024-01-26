AFRICAN KARTING CUP – Mboara Razafindratsimba takes the terrain in Africa

The multiple vice-champion of Madagascar Mboara Razafindratsimba aspires to write history in Africa.

A young karting driver, in the person of Mboara Razafindratsimba, aged 16, has just joined the group of three boys (see our January 25 edition) to participate in the African Karting Cup (AKC) which will be held in the town of Benoni, South Africa, from February 15 to 17. Passionate about motorsport and thrills behind the wheel, he is a turbulent young man who never doubted his choice by specializing in karting from a young age. Last year, he came close to victory in the race for the title of champion of Madagascar.

A contender for the title of champion of Madagascar this year, he plans to broaden his skills by participating in the African Karting Cup, in order to measure himself against the best on the continent, in the hope of being selected for the Karting World Cup of this year.

“The choice to include Mboara Razafindratsimba in the list of Malagasy drivers for the African Cup is logical, because he is one of the young talents in the discipline. He has the potential to challenge opponents in South Africa and show what he is capable of, as demonstrated by his talent during the Madagascar championship last year,” confides Jimmy Rakotofiringa, president of the FSAM (Federation of Sports automobile of Madagascar).

The FSAM approached the International Automobile Federation to organize a championship in Africa in order to detect young African drivers who will participate in the Youth Karting World Cup.

Mboara Razafindratsimba is not a novice in karting. He started in 2019 and in 2020 he was runner-up in the junior category and won the international trophy. The following year he was runner-up of Madagascar and won the international trophy. In 2022 he competed in the max evo (senior) category and found himself in the middle of the rankings. In 2023, he was again runner-up of Madagascar.

Having Lewis Hamilton as an idol, Mboara Razafindratsimba sees karting as an excellent base for motorsport. “This is the first time that I have participated in a competition outside of Madagascar, but as a hobby, I have already participated in a few races in France. I will not neglect the opportunity that presents itself with the African Karting Cup, participating in it would already be a great source of pride, and I will try to obtain a good position. My father always tells me to do my best,” says Mboara Razafindratsimba.

Donné Raherinjatovo