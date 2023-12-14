African Union will deploy electoral observation mission in DRC

The African Union announced this Tuesday, 12th, that it will send an electoral mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo. In a statement published on its website, the AU said the mission will consist of 65 observers.

The objectives of the mission are to make an impartial assessment and conduct of the December 20 general elections in the DRC in accordance with regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections, the AU statement said.

“They will also contribute to the successful holding of credible and peaceful elections with a view to consolidating democratic governance, peace and stability in the country”. Finally, observers will make recommendations to improve future electoral processes and reaffirm the AU’s solidarity and support for the Congolese people.