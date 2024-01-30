AFRO MUSIC – Ria Ithier unveils her first album

The artist Ria Ithier has been immersing herself in the world of Afro music since 2020.

Ithier Achille Ratovonirina, better known as Ria Ithier, is emerging as a promising talent on the Tamatavian music scene, devoting himself to Afro music since 2020. Currently, he is preparing to unveil his very first album, entitled “Lehilahy tsy mba ratsy”, scheduled for February. This new opus from the young talent offers more than fourteen titles that seek to raise awareness and promote the idea that men can be good family leaders and exemplary models in society, encouraging them to never give up.

“My album reflects the daily life of men, as its title suggests. I want to launch my career through this first work, available on all online platforms,” explains Ria Ithier. Among the tracks to discover in this new album, we will find captivating titles such as “Posier”, “Filafila”, “Samby Tia”, “Ho avy”, “Potika”, and many others.

Member of the group Sqwamba City Gang, Ria Ithier, 25, became known to Afro music fans in 2015 with the collaborative title “Degany zay”. In 2022, he marked his territory with the release of his first EP “Say Ya”, available on all platforms. Renowned in the social networks of the Afro scene, Ria Ithier embodies a passionate and dedicated artist, ready to dive deeper into the musical universe.

Nicole Rafalimananjara