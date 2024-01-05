AFROBASKET 2025 – M’Madi Mathias is missing

On the sidelines of the pre-qualification for Afrobasket 2025 that Madagascar will host, from January 15 to 19, fans of the young Malagasy expatriate leader, M’Madi Mathias who is in the United States, will be disappointed. He will not return to the country this time because he did not obtain permission from his club, Sewards County University.

According to a member of the Malagasy Basketball Federation, his club did not allow him to join the Malagasy national team because he has recovered from a knee injury and his club wants to protect him since he is among the pillars of his team.

His absence will have no impact on the preparation of the Malagasy national team, which is scheduled to start today, unless there is a last minute change.

Donné Raherinjatovo