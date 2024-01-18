AFROBASKET 2025 – PRE-QUALIFICATION – Big pieces await the Ankoay

The Ankoay seniors of 5×5 and the staff are ready to take on the challenge.

Egypt, Ivory Coast and Central Africa, already winners of the continental joust, will be on the Ankoay menu at the first window of February.

Serious things will begin for the Ankoay men’s 5×5 after their qualification for the next round of the road to Afrobasket 2025. The flag bearers of Madagascar will compete in the first window of the continental championship which will be played from February 19 to 29 in the Egyptian capital to challenge Egypt on its soil, Ivory Coast and Central Africa, all three already winners of the Afrobasket.

What awaits the Ankoay of Madagascar is not a walk in the park because to reach Afrobasket 2025, the protégés of Jeannot Ravonimbola, coach of the national team, must go through at least three preliminary rounds: first between 19 and 27 February in Egypt, second between November 18 to 26 of the same year, and the third window in 2025.

Despite the Tanzanians’ last-minute withdrawal, the preparation of the Malagasy national team is continuing according to the schedule established by the Malagasy Basketball Federation (FMBB). The first blocked training course will end with two test matches against the rest of the world (selection of N1A players) on January 18 and 19 at the Mahamasina Sports Palace from 4 p.m.

Assets

The Dtn of the FMBB Solofohery Angelot Razafiarivony explained that: “the preparation of the national team will continue because the month of February is coming quickly. The FMBB executive committee will meet to decide how we will proceed (the case of expatriates for example). Keeping players for a long time requires significant financial resources. Facing the Egyptians and Ivorians is not easy. Whatever happens, we are ready and no team should be underestimated, including ours because we also have our strength.”

And the DTN continues: “Madagascar is already committed and we intend to go all the way,” he concludes.

In the history of Afrobasket, Madagascar’s three opponents have already won each of the continental titles: Egypt 5 times (1962 at home, 1964 in Morocco, 1970, 1975 and 1983 all at home), Côte d’ Ivory twice.

Faced with the experience of their opponents, the Malagasy players have significant assets with the presence of expatriates like Rija Lahontan from PSB France, Kiady Razanamahenina, Lyonso France and other expatriate players capable of strengthening the national team Ankoay, not to mention the four global 3×3 players in the person of Elly Randriamampionona, Livio Ratianarivo, Fiary Johnson Rakotonirina and Arnol Solondrainy supported by Rick-Ley Loubacky. These talented players combined with the locals Ony Tanjona Ravelojaona Jino Tsialefitra, Marco Rakotovao, Constant Fabrice Mandimbison, Monja Romain Faralahy, Anthony Nelson Rasolomanana, Ahamada Ibraim, Aziz Raharisoa will be able to shake up the hierarchy.

Donné Raherinjatovo