AFROBASKET 2025 – Second grouping without expatriates

The Ankoay completed the first grouping with two victories in two confrontations.

The Ankoay 5×5 regrouping course ended on Saturday. It will resume, without the expatriates, a week before the locals fly to Egypt on February 19.

The first Ankoay senior 5×5 course ended on Saturday at the Mahamasina Sports Palace. It is part of the preparation for the first qualifying window for Afrobasket 2025, which will be played in Egypt from February 19 to 27. This first grouping was rich in learning and allowed the Malagasy technicians, the National Technical Director (DTN) of the Malagasy Basketball Federation (FMBB), the two coaches of the national team, Jeannot Ravonimbola and Ndranto Rakotonanahary, to observe the shortcomings of each player and, above all, to strengthen the strengths of each, before the matches against Egypt, Ivory Coast and the Central African Republic.

The second regrouping will still be held in Antananarivo, but without expatriates, from February 12. It will last a week, before leaving for Egypt on February 19. During the first seven days of training, each player showed his strong point, such as the marksmanship of certain players like Livio, Elly, Jino, and the demonstration of leadership talent like Rija Lahontan did, during the two days of test matches.

The two test matches against players from the rest of the world, the name given to the selections of players playing in N1A, Friday and Saturday at the Mahamasina Sports Palace, ended with two overwhelming victories (84-45 and 118-74) on the 19th. January.

The flag bearers of Madagascar proved their technical ease, playing without real opposition from the two teams which served as their sparring partners. Their display of strength can be deceptive, but on the field, each player showed their potential and their contribution for the good of the team.

Rigueur

Solohery Angelot Razafiarivony, DTN of the FMBB, analyzes this first grouping: “It is rich in lessons for the parties concerned. It ended on Saturday and the players will each return to their club. Work and exercises are recommended so as not to lose what they have learned. For the matches in Egypt, we are handicapped by size, but we have our advantage to challenge the three opposing nations. It will be difficult, but we will defend our chance with the experiences of our players. »

Rija Lahontan, one of the expatriates who came for the regrouping, comments for his part: “I try to introduce a certain rigor within the team. Malagasy basketball is a basketball of fourteen seconds in attack. For the matches in Egypt, we will try to get through the qualifying stages using our strengths. »

After this first regrouping, the expatriates will join their respective clubs and will only meet the local players in Egypt, a few days before the start of the matches in the first window.

Donné Raherinjatovo