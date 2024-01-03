AFROBASKET 2025 – Three expatriates recalled

The three expatriates recalled for qualification for Afrobasket 2025: (l to r) M’Madi Mathias, Rija Lahontan, Kiady Razanamahenina

The talent of basketball player M’Madi Mathias brought him back to the Ankoay national team. He is recalled to the first team with two other players from France.

Malagasy basketball will have a very busy year this year. Thirteen days before the start of the pre-qualification tournament for Afrobasket 2025, which will be played from January 15 to 19 at the Mahamasina Sports Palace in Antananarivo, the Malagasy Basketball Federation, through the national technical direction , released the list of fifteen preselected players who will defend the Malagasy colors.

At the end of the training course which will last ten days from January 5, three names will fall out of the fifteen recalled players. Among the latter are three expatriates, M’Madi Mathias at the head of the bill, Rija Lahontan and Kiady Razanamahenina.

M’Madi Mathias, who currently plays for the Sewards County University team in the United States, no longer needs to be introduced to the public. He is the darling of all Malagasy basketball fans, won over by his talent during Afrobasket 2022 in the U18 category, where he was elected MVP and best scorer. The U19 World Cup, in Debrecen, Hungary, put him at the forefront of the world stage and his recall to the first team is logical and indisputable.

Rija Lahontan is a regular for the Malagasy national team. Very skillful and a leader on the pitch, his combination with Mathias could wreak havoc.

Experienced coaches

As for Kiady Razanamahenina, on several occasions, he has already defended the national colors by participating in the previous Indian Ocean Islands Games. With his height of 1m85 and his experiences outside, his arrival will help the Ankoay national team. Starting from GNBC, he successively evolved with JSA Bordeaux Basket (France), La Rochelle Rupella 17 (France), Basket Club Boncourt (Switzerland), and Lyonso Basket (France).

Local players are not left out. At the head of the bill, we note the presence of essentials such as Elly Randriamampionona, Livio Rocheteau Ratianarivo, Rick-Ley Loubacky, Alpha Arnol Solondrainy, all having acquired experience at the high world level.

Not qualified for the edition of Afrobasket 2023, Madagascar is forced to go through pre-qualification against Djibouti and against a victorious nation from zone 5. Very determined to ride the wave of success experienced by basketball over the last two years, the FMBB has called on two experienced coaches. Alphonse Marie Jeannot Ravonimbola who allowed the Ankoay men to win the gold medal at the last JIOI, will be supported by Ndranto Rakotonanahary, multiple champion of Madagascar with his N1A MB2All women’s team.

Donné Raherinjatovo