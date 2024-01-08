The Ankoay 5×5 have been regrouping in Vontovorona since Sunday evening.

Madagascar will host, from January 16 to 19, at the Mahamasina Sports Palace, local members of the Ankoay 5×5 national team. They reached their base camp, the Vontovorona sports complex, since yesterday, to follow a blocked nine-day training course until the start of the matches counting for pre-qualification for Afrobasket 2025.

During this competition, Madagascar will face Djibouti and another country from zone 5, the identity of which FIBA ​​has not yet communicated to date.

According to Solofohery Angelot Razafiarivony, National Technical Director of the Fmbb, “we must make a remarkable comeback because our last participation in the Afrobasket dates back to 2011 and we are in thirteenth place out of the sixteen participating countries. “It’s time to make a remarkable comeback and we must continue in this competition so as not to lose what we have achieved and we have the squad to play this pre-qualification at home.”

The list of players recalled to prepare for this pre-qualification has already been released by the Malagasy Basketball Federation on December 30.

Counting on the arrival of three expatriates, but, ultimately, only being able to count on the contribution of Rija Lahontan and Kiady Razanamahenina, the Fmbb is not considering bringing in another expatriate in the absence of M’Madi Mathias. The latter is selected by his club for the pre-qualifying matches at home, according to DTN Solofohery Angelot Razafiarivony.

Beware

Rija Lahontan is a regular for the Malagasy national team. He will arrive on January 14. Very skillful and a leader on the field, his combination with Kiady Razanamahenina who will join his partners on January 13, has defended, on several occasions, the national colors through his participation in previous JIOI, and the experiences of local players like Livio, Elly, Arnol, Jino Tsialefitra, Fiary Johnson or Faralahy, the Ankoay of Madagascar will have the strong chance of reaching the next round.

Livio Ratianarivo, Cospn player and member of the Malagasy national 5×5 team, stressed that “you have to take your opponents very seriously. Personally, I have no knowledge of Djibouti basketball, so I have to be wary of its players. During the few days of preparation training, you have to give your all to be ready on D-day,” confides Livio Ratianarivo.

Donné Raherinjatovo