After 1 year of brushing: is the best smart toothbrush from Philips or Oral-B?

The smartest toothbrushes from Philips and Oral-B have been fighting in Rutger’s bathroom for the title: best toothbrush for a year. Who wins? The Oral-B iO 9S or the Philips Sonicare Prestige?

In 2021 I started brushing with Oral-B’s most expensive toothbrush, the iO 9S. I haven’t used the app in years because I don’t take my phone to the bathroom and I don’t want to stare at a screen for 2 minutes. But my brushing behavior has improved considerably. Thanks to the smart notifications, I now brush my teeth more evenly and for longer. Childishly enough, I want the smile with the two stars in the eyes after a cleaning session, so I pay more attention to what I am doing.

It seems that many people, without thinking, mainly brush one side at the top and largely forget the rest. So I was very satisfied with the iO 9S, but I couldn’t really recommend it because of the price (over 230 euros). Many of the other iO products cost 2 to 3 times less and give the same indications. The iO is highly recommended, but with a few caveats.

Philips Sonicare

Time for a new challenger: the Philips Sonicare Prestige. In chic black and for sale for just over 200 euros. At first glance there is one big advantage. The Philips wireless charger has a removable plastic cover that you can easily clean. You must unplug the Oral-B charger from the wall socket to carefully clean it. You don’t throw that in the dishwasher. The travel cover that is included is also nicer than that of Oral-B.

However, the Prestige does not have the beautiful built-in display of the iO and therefore cannot smile at me when I have done it right. The battery indication with a few dots is also less precise than the Oral-B. However, cleaning is done with less force and that is very pleasant.

The apps both do roughly the same thing and can help you see where you have and have not brushed properly. If you have your phone in your pocket in the bathroom and are willing to start an app before brushing, that can be useful. But they both do pretty much the same thing.

Which one to choose?

After testing both for six months, I have to say that the screen of the Oral-B makes the biggest difference between the two for me. But when I travel I prefer to take the Philips with me. So a small advantage for the Oral-B. But if you don’t need applause after brushing, save a few cents and buy the Philips.

