After 10 years of Nix18, minors still drink alcohol too early, but ‘campaign successful’

The survey among more than 22,000 members of the RTL News Panel shows that three-quarters of young people (who are now between 18 and 25 years old) were still minors when they started drinking alcohol.

Another striking figure: most parents are aware of this. 60 percent of parents of 16- and 17-year-old children say their children sometimes drink. Moreover, half of the parents of 16 or 17-year-old children think it is no problem to let those children drink during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Champagne with old and new

And that is precisely one of the major problems in reducing youth alcohol use, says Wilke Heijnen, Nix18 project leader at Trimbos knowledge institute for health and addiction care. “Parents in particular can do a lot to reduce the problem,” she says.

Heijnen emphasizes that she understands that habit: “During New Year’s Eve or Christmas, parents often go overboard, for example with a glass of champagne. I understand very well that you would rather have them do it under supervision than outside the home, but it is It is still unwise to propagate that standard.”

Parents even make that choice ‘out of love’, she says. “Because they think they are helping their child. But that is a misconception. And a persistent one too. For young people, such a double message is difficult: you can have a drink at home, but not outside the door. That doesn’t work. Then It’s better to say: no drinking at all, and no exceptions.”

More liquor

Pediatrician Nico van der Lely of the Reinier de Graaf Gasthuis in Delft, who specializes in alcohol use, also points out the important role of parents. “When it comes to alcohol, they are often more of a friend to children than parents.”

In addition, like Heijnen, he is concerned about the central position of alcohol in our culture. “Children do not learn at school how bad it is for you. It is everywhere, such as at sports clubs and even hairdressers. Young people can easily order it through those flash delivery companies. As long as it remains visible everywhere, is available everywhere, and there is no enforcement, I don’t see any improvement.”

Van der Lely says he is also concerned that young people no longer just stick to beer, but also drink spirits more often. “Worrisome. Binge drinking, large amounts at once, is also becoming more common. That says something about the affordability and availability of alcohol.”

At the beginning of this century, approximately from 2003 onwards, a further decline started, according to figures from Trimbos. But since 2015, alcohol consumption among young people has stagnated. It is not known why this happens, says Nix18 project leader Heijnen. She advises parents to enter into the conversation with an open mind. “Talk about it early. Set clear boundaries, but also let them know that they can always come to you with questions. Children experiment, that is part of growing up, and you should keep in touch with your child about this.”

Bright spot: starting age slightly higher

Yet Heijnen does not think that Nix18 is a failed program. On the contrary: “It has been a success. Nix18 sets the standard that everyone now knows. Parents also experience this as support. We need to focus even more on awareness. And by the way, there is a good result to report: compared to From 1999, young people started drinking alcohol a year later.”

Every year, between 900 and 1,000 children throughout the Netherlands end up in hospital with alcohol poisoning, says pediatrician Van der Lely. And that number is ‘unfortunately’ not decreasing, but stable. However, there is a bright spot, he says: “The average age of children who have to be admitted with alcohol poisoning has increased slightly. That is positive. And the starting age has risen from 12 to 13 to 14 years. So there is certainly profit. Every year that you start later, the chance of excessive use later in life decreases.”

Accountability

The survey was conducted from 8 to 11 December 2023 among more than 22,000 members of the RTL News Panel, including approximately 2,000 parents of teenagers aged 14 to 17, and almost 500 young people aged 18 to 25. The survey is representative of five variables: age, gender, education, employment and political preference.

