After 10 years, The Universim is finally released

For a long time, the god simulator was only available in early access, in which we can colonize entire planetary systems to our liking. Now the release of the full edition has finally been announced, here is Universim 1.0.

Crytivo’s game has been in the works for more than 10 years, and in 2014 it was also the subject of a successful Kickstarter campaign, during which the team managed to collect nearly $400,000. With the full release, players of The Universim can control as many planets as they see fit, and each planet will present us with different challenges.

Until now, in the state of early access, we could not reach the space age, but this will change now, since in addition to many innovations, the opportunity for our colony to access more advanced technologies will also arrive.

The Universim will be released in full on January 22, 2024 for PC. Based on the reviews on Steam, it is almost a must-have for lovers of simulator games, but we dare to risk that it can also provide a few enjoyable hours for those who are not so familiar with the genre.