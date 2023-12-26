After 100 years – Bethesda Sisters: A tradition is slowly coming to an end in Basel – News

#years #Bethesda #Sisters #tradition #slowly #coming #Basel #News

Contents

There are still 18 sisters living in Basel’s Bethesda Hospital – traditionally in black robes and white hoods. There are no successors.

The reception for the interview by the sisters Vroni Hofer and Elisabeth Meier on the grounds of the Bethesda Hospital was warm. In the room of silence, the two deaconesses talk about their history and the history of the Bethesda Diaconate, the founding association of the hospital of the same name.

Legend: Sister Elisabeth (left) and Sister Vroni in the room of silence. SRF / Hanna Girard

The hospital has existed for 100 years. It was founded in the center of Basel in 1923, shortly after the First World War. In 1939 the hospital moved to a new building in the upscale Gellert district, surrounded by a large park.

Sister Vroni Hofer knew some of the sisters from the early days of the diaconate; she herself joined the sisterhood in 1961. «It was a different time. At that time, the sisters still took over all the tasks of the hospital.”

Legend: The sisterhood today zvg

Up to 100 women lived in the diaconate at the time Vroni Hofer joined the sisterhood. They came from all over Switzerland to work here as nurses, therapists or cooks in a special way of life and connection with God.

My father didn’t agree. But when he realized that I was happy here, he was happy too.

Entering the community always put families to the test. Sister Vroni remembers that her father was not at all happy about his daughter’s life plan. «He didn’t agree. But when he realized that I was happy here, he was happy too.” It was love for God that brought her and the many other women to Basel.

1 / 7

Legend: Deaconesses were part of the nursing team. zvg

2 / 7

Legend: They still work in the hospital today. zvg

3 / 7

Legend: Up to 100 deaconesses used to live and work in Bethesda Hospital. zvg

4 / 7

Legend: The hospital has been in the Gellert district since 1939, where the A2 motorway also passes. zvg

5 / 7

Legend: The deaconess’ everyday life includes working… zvg

6 / 7

Legend: …as well as praying. zvg

7 / 7

Legend: A prayer session takes place three times a day in the Room of Silence. zvg

It was sisters like Vroni Hofer and Elisabeth Meier who ran the hospital during the Second World War while the men, including many doctors, were in military service. The deaconesses, who to this day traditionally dress in white hoods and long black robes, kept the hospital running.

A life for God and the patients

In addition, life was shaped by faith in God. To this day, the daily routine includes three times of prayer. Here, among other things, we pray for the salvation and healing of the patients, as Sister Vroni explains.

However, health care became increasingly complex over the years and the sisters felt that they could no longer bear this responsibility alone. So in 2009 they founded an association and handed over responsibility for running the hospital.

The way we live today is a way that young people can no longer imagine.

Today 18 sisters still live in the Bethesda Hospital and all of them are retired, the oldest is 96. They are the last deaconesses in the Basel hospital. Because: In contrast to other communities, no new women have been accepted here for 20 years.

“The way we live today, with traditional costumes, with pocket money – that is a way that young people can no longer imagine,” says Sister Elisabeth. The community of sisters is still responsible for pastoral care in the hospital today.

Notoriety in the neighborhood thanks to the documentary film

For the 100th anniversary, the community gave itself a special gift: a documentary film called “Sticking with Hope.” This gives an insight into history and life today and obviously has positive effects, as Sister Elisabeth proudly says: “After the film premiere, I was asked about the film by complete strangers while I was shopping.”

The fact that there will no longer be any sisters living in Bethesda Hospital in the near future doesn’t make her sad: “I hope that we grow old happily,” says Vroni Hofer and adds with a laugh, “or even older.”