After 12 years and one month the time has come

#years #month #time

The best-known presenter of Digi 24 news magazines, Oana Carmen Zamfir, announces her departure. She stated that she will start a new project, after 12 years and one month spent at the TV station.

“After 12 years and exactly one month, a chapter ends.

For the past 12 years, Digi24 has been my home, school, family. It was the place where I grew up, where I found my friends, where I learned and made mistakes and learned again.

It was not at all easy for me to put 12 years of career into a few minutes of video, just as it is not easy for me to write about the last 12 years in just a few lines.

From 2011 to the end of 2023, I went through all the news slots, from morning to the last news of the day. I presented news from Monday to Friday, or only on weekends. I moderated debate and interview shows and sat through a series of elections, 2 of which were presidential.

I presented, for 5 years, the show Ca-n Filme, which, at that time, was the only TV project on cinematographic culture.

We made special editions of Oscar in Romania or special editions of the Sibiu Theater Festival. The “Open Stage” project followed, a podcast that I shared with other Digi24 presenters and where I had the honor of inviting some of Romania’s great artists, valuable, talented, authentic people.

There was also “Breaking Show”, a special project for New Year’s Eve and the 10th anniversary of Digi24’s existence, a challenge that I completed with a lot of work and to which I would say “Yes” again, anytime. Then “Untold”, 4 days of live marathon at the biggest music festival in Romania.

There were thousands of hours of hard news, soft news, infotainment, set, field, live, recorded, news, news alert, breaking news, special editions, interviews with internationally renowned personalities.

All variants of hair length, all variants of kilograms, all colors of clothes…

It was me, in all my variants, in front of you.

I was very happy that I kept some of my work on TV, from the first official photo taken at Digi24, to the last diary presented live. Without my personal archive I would not have been able to include in this retrospective some of my former colleagues who were my mentors or those who became my friends. In the images, you don’t see those who, usually, no one sees: editors, producers, operators, directors, colleagues in directing, editing, those without whom my path in television would not have looked like this.

To all those in the images below, but also to those who do not see themselves in them and who had a kind or harsh word for me, to those who put up with me and understood me in my harsh moments, I thank them 1000 times.

And to you, thank you for your time, thoughts and attention.

After 12 years and exactly one month, I’m closing one chapter with emotion and joyfully starting another, which I can’t wait to tell you about… in a few hours”, writes Oana Carmen Zamfir.