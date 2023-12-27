After 27 years of professional activity, I am returning to the banking system. I will contribute to the acceleration of Moldova’s European path

#years #professional #activity #returning #banking #system #contribute #acceleration #Moldovas #European #path

Newly appointed governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Moldova, Anca Dragu, announces that she officially takes up her position and that she wants to contribute to the acceleration of Moldova’s European path.

“After 27 years of professional activity, I am returning to the banking system. A new challenge, a new team that I had the honor to meet today and together with whom I will contribute to the acceleration of Moldova’s European path. I thank Mr. Igor Grosu, the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, for the trust he gave me,” Anca Dragu said.

Anca Dragu is USR senator from Bucharest and vice-president in the USR National Office. She was the first female president of the Senate, at the proposal of USR.

An economist by profession, Anca Dragu was Minister of Finance in the technocratic government, between November 2015 and January 2017.

Anca Dragu holds a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate in Economics at the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, a master’s degree in Public Policy and EU Accession, graduated at the National School of Political and Administrative Studies in Bucharest and attended various programs at the University Georgetown, Central and Eastern Europe Fellowship Program and George Washington University, Washington DC.

Anca Dragu has gained experience during her 27 years of professional activity both at the national and international level in the public and private environment. He was an economic analyst in the General Directorate for Economic and Financial Affairs of the European Commission, after a 12-year experience in the office of the International Monetary Fund in Bucharest, he worked as an economist in the National Bank of Romania.