After 30 years, the conflict between Maradona and the Italian Revenue Service has been put to an end

Maradona was accused of using Liechtenstein companies to avoid statutory deductions between 1985 and 1990 when he received fees for the use of his image rights while playing for Italian Serie A club Napoli. At one time, the amount to be paid to the state was calculated for Maradona in the amount of 37 million euros.

The Rome Court of Cassation overturned the 2018 court ruling, so “the case is closed and I can say without fear of challenge that Maradona has never avoided paying taxes,” his lawyer Angelo Pisani told .

Diego Armando Maradona, who won the World Cup in 1986, is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. Dubbed the “Golden Boy” (El Pibe de Oro), Maradona became the first footballer to set the club transfer fee record twice – 5 million pounds (5.8 million euros) in 1982 when he moved to Spain’s Barcelona, ​​and 6 .9 million pounds (8 million euros) in 1984 when he moved to Napoli.

When Maradona arrived in Naples, the club had narrowly avoided relegation, but under the Argentinean’s leadership, they won their first championship title in 1987, repeating this success in 1990.

On November 25, 2020, he died of heart disease in his homeland at the age of 60. Maradona’s cult status in Naples was confirmed by the fact that immediately after his death, the mayor of Naples Luigi de Magistris and club president Aurelio de Laurentiis proposed renaming the club’s stadium after the Argentine, and since December 4, 2020, the Stadio San Paolo – the fourth largest in Italy – has been called “Stadio Diego Armando Maradona”, quite unusual in a football-obsessed country to name the club’s main stadium after a foreigner. In 2023, Napoli could rejoice again, winning the first Italian championship title since Maradona’s time.

