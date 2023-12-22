After 35 years, Arendo Joustra is leaving EW Magazine

21 december 2023

After working for 35 years at the opinion magazine EW Magazine, editor-in-chief Arendo Joustra is retiring. How has he seen the Netherlands change? And why does he keep lists of state visits that never happened? Joustra told Op1.

Arendo Joustra, figurehead and longest-serving editor-in-chief of EW Magazine, as he continues to call Elsevier, is stepping down after no less than 35 years. He needs to retire.

Has the Netherlands changed?

He is the longest-serving editor-in-chief in the even longer history of one of the oldest opinion weekly magazines in the country. After 35 years, including a quarter of a century as the boss, Arendo Joustra will retire from EW Magazine next week. the former Elsevier. A quarter of a century in which, he believes, our country has not actually changed significantly.

According to Joustra, the biggest change is that we are making everything more and more difficult. According to the editor-in-chief of EW Magazine, or as he still says: Elsevier, this is making it increasingly difficult to actually get things done. “We have made the country complex. An exception is made for every exception. It does not lead to improvements and social security is almost impossible to implement,” he says.

Also Read:  Is Russia or Ukraine facing a more disadvantageous situation?

