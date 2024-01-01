After 4th cruciate ligament tear – Aline Danioth – the stand-up woman – News

#4th #cruciate #ligament #tear #Aline #Danioth #standup #woman #News

In March, Aline Danioth suffered her fourth cruciate ligament rupture – a “doomsday”. But the ski racer doesn’t give up.

When Aline Danioth talks about skiing, she uses big adjectives. On the boards she feels “incredible” and “indescribable”. “There are many things in life that I enjoy,” says the Uri native, “but skiing is a completely different kind of joy.”

sadness and disbelief

She had to wait a long time before she could feel like that again. In March, Danioth tore his cruciate ligament during a World Cup giant slalom. Again – unfortunately it has to be said. It was the ski racer’s sixth serious injury and fourth cruciate ligament tear.

“At first it was the end of the world,” she says today. She knew what such an injury meant and how much hard work it took to be able to ski again. She lay on the sofa and cried for two days. “I felt a lot of sadness and disbelief.”

The low after the high

The fourth cruciate ligament tear came after Danioth had never been doing better. She came tenth at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. In February 2023, she climbed to the peak of her career: She finished the World Cup slalom in Méribel, France, in sixth place – her best ranking to date. Girls’ dreams have come true.

Legend: Aline Danioth in February 2023 after finishing sixth in the slalom in Méribel, France. A few weeks later she suffered her fourth cruciate ligament tear. Keystone/Marco Trovati

Danioth celebrated these successes after a long injury break after tearing her cruciate ligament for the third time in October 2020. Almost two years of rehabilitation followed before she was able to race again. The woman from Uri had already successfully fought her way back onto the slopes. And in the spring of 2023, after the fourth cruciate ligament tear, she decided to do it again.

Reach your goal in small steps

«I realized that there was no point in just lying around and crying. “It’s a negative spiral,” says Danioth today. So she pulled herself together and looked for new goals. Fortunately, after her last injury, together with physiotherapy, she developed a recipe to stay motivated on the hard road back.

Legend: Aline Danioth during her slalom ride at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022. She finished in 10th place, exceeding her own expectations. Shortly before, she was on break due to injury. Keystone/Alessandro Trovati

She sets out small stages on the way to improvement. This way she can work towards them and celebrate a success every four to six weeks instead of having an overwhelming goal in mind. When she was able to give up her crutches in June, for example, she really celebrated it. “You stay motivated because the goals are foreseeable.”

Comeback next season

The strategy seems to be working once again. A good week ago, ten months after tearing his cruciate ligament, Danioth was back on skis. In the Instagram photos you can see her beaming and cheering as if she had won a race. “That was very emotional.”

She would love to be on the boards again every day, but she knows that’s not possible yet. “I am in a delicate phase in which I need patience,” says Danioth. She won’t be able to start the actual slalom training for another two months. She probably won’t make her comeback for the current World Cup season. But the 25-year-old is convinced that the next one will happen. “I know there is more in me.”