After 5 surgeries, doctor who survived attack in Rio talks about recovery ‘a long process’

#surgeries #doctor #survived #attack #Rio #talks #recovery #long #process

Daniel Sonnewend Proença is the only survivor of the shooting attack that killed three doctors in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, in October

Photo: Reproduction/Fantastic

Daniel Sonnewend Proença, the only survivor of the shooting attack that killed three doctors in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, has already undergone five surgeries since the attack and is still due for two more. “It’s a long process, but I got it into my head that I hope that every day has to be an overcoming, an extra step”, he said in an interview with Fantastic, aired on Sunday, 17th, on TV Globo

According to him, the tragedy also made him more “humanized”. “It changes your mind a little, the way you see things a little. I understand a little more about the brevity of life, all these factors that sometimes scare me a little more and it has changed that a lot is being demanded of me every day […] The new Daniel is Daniel who became a patient, but now it is becoming easier to understand the difficulties that people go through, the pain, the insecurities. So I think it made me more humanized,” he explained.

The[onlydoctorsurvivingtheattackalsohighlightedthatheintendstohonorthememoryofhisfriendshealsohighlightshiscommitmenttomovingforwardhonoringthememoryofhisfriends[unicomédicosobreviventedoataqueaindadestacouquepretendehonraramemóriadosamigos destacaaindaseucompromissoemseguiremfrentehonrandoamemóriadosamigos

“When I return, I will certainly do the care for others, representing not only myself, but the four who were at that table because they had the same standard of work, of commitment to others. I will continue as if they were there, with joy , leaving the atmosphere in the surgical center pleasant, ensuring that the surgeries go well, are successful, the results are satisfactory and the atmosphere is very good for everyone”, he concluded.

One of the victims of the attack was orthopedist Diego Ralf de Souza Bomfim, brother of federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (PSOL).

Who is Taillon de Alcântara, a militiaman who would be the target of doctors’ executioners

Source: Redação Terra