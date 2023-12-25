After 8 weeks of falling, fuel prices are rising again from today – Executive Digest

#weeks #falling #fuel #prices #rising #today #Executive #Digest

After eight consecutive weeks of falling, fuel prices are back on the rise at the beginning of this week: as a reflection of the average prices of gasoline and diesel in international markets, “the evolution of prices in euros points to an increase in the price of gasoline 95 at 2 cents per liter. Diesel fuel will be 3 cents more expensive”, a sector source told ‘Executive Digest’.

In the same sense, at gas stations next to hypermarkets, “the tendency will be for an increase of 0.0184 euros in 95 gasoline but also in diesel by 0.0304 euros.”

Data from the General Directorate of Energy and Geology (DGEG) show that the average price of a liter of gasoline in Portugal currently costs 1,627 euros while diesel is worth 1,552 euros. Quotes may, however, vary across gas stations, as the price set on the network also takes into account the level of competition, supply and demand in each market and the level of fixed costs at each station.

In the last eight weeks, fuel prices have fallen considerably: gasoline and diesel have depreciated by 14.6 and 17.2 cents per liter respectively, a trend that Christmas will now counter. Since January, the price of diesel has fallen by 4.2 cents, while that of gasoline has fallen by 8 cents.

Portugal has the 10th most expensive 95 gasoline in Europe

The European Commission’s most recent fuel bulletin indicates that Portugal has the 10th most expensive 95 gasoline in Europe, around 3.9 cents below the European average and 9.2 cents more expensive than in Spain. Diesel occupies 14th position in the European ranking.

The price difference between Portugal and Spain results from the tax burden, since, without taxes, the price of gasoline is cheaper in Portugal. Without the tax burden, each liter of 95 gasoline in Portugal would cost 74.5 cents, that is, it would be cheaper than the 79.7 cents in Spain.

Among EU countries, the Netherlands has the most expensive 95 gasoline on the Old Continent: 1,887 euros. Sweden ‘reigns’ in diesel: 2,016 euros.