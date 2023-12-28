After a blood-curdling finale, this is Hashtag’s big winner

#bloodcurdling #finale #Hashtags #big #winner

It remained exciting until the end, but Tico Rovers won the final of the cross-media program Hashtag. He not only wins the cheerful trophy, but also a contract with Omroep Brabant. “More attention to art, culture and sports.”

For nine episodes, participants Jurgen Damen, Sacha Vreeken, Tico Rovers, Elisa Chirico, Owen Metz and Stijn Verhulst competed with each other. And it remained incredibly exciting for nine episodes. Because only one could become the new Brabant Enzo Knol or Nikkie Tutorials.

Every week the candidates received a video assignment at a nice location and points were awarded. In addition, they also made a free final assignment and the audience of course also had a major voice. You could vote for the candidates via YouTube.

25.4 points
The Hashtag jury consisted of Omroep Brabant editor-in-chief Renzo Veenstra and six guest jury members. They were Roy Donders, Iris Rulkens, Joris Wijnen alias Chef Soldier, amusement park vlogger Bart Baan, bio vlogger Mandy Blom and model Gina July.

The candidates did not exactly make it easy for this jury. The final shows that it was a neck-and-neck race between different participants until the end. At the very last moment, Tico managed to achieve an 8.2 for the online score. This made Tico’s total score a whopping 25.4 points, surpassing the rest of the competition.

More art and culture
A start at the Efteling, skills in making videos and a passion for theater appear to be Tico’s formula for success. This can be seen in the latest episode of Hashtag. “If I win the contract, I would like to pay more attention to art, culture and sports at Omroep Brabant,” Tico says in the episode.

With the Hashtag trophy in hand and a contract with Omroep Brabant in his pocket, he is ready to take on this new challenge.

