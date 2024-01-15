After a break of several years, a canteen has been opened in Technics

#break #years #canteen #opened #Technics

After the winter break, a canteen – bistro “Porto di mare” – opened in the premises of the Vidzeme Technical School of Technology and Design (VTDT) in Priekuly. It is possible to have lunch there not only for students and employees of the technical school, but for everyone.

VTDT director Artūrs Šnegovićs tells “Druva”: “For several years, since caterers experienced a crisis during the covid pandemic, we unsuccessfully announced an auction for the canteen premises, but no one applied. After three years, there is finally an entrepreneur who rents premises and provides a catering service. From Priekuļii, lunch is also delivered to Cēsis for those students who have been granted a free lunch or who apply for lunch for a fee. The food is delicious and the offer is diverse. We see that the canteen is also visited by locals. We are happy that young people finally have the opportunity to eat on site at the educational institution, there is no need to deliver the meal, because the opportunities to eat hot food elsewhere in Priekuly were limited.” The director says that perhaps the businessman could open a canteen in the Cēsi part of the technical school, but it still needs time: “But we are a big technical school, the turnover in the canteen is good. The entrepreneur will evaluate how the works will go, and we really hope that in the near future, students studying in Cēsis will also be able to eat at the school.”

The director also says that some students in Cēsis choose to have lunch in city cafes, the educational institution has extended the lunch break. It is an hour long, so that students have the opportunity to have a leisurely lunch.

The owner of “Porto Di Mare” Mārcis Vīkis, who moved from working in Staicele to Priekuļi, says: “My wife’s brother studies at the technical school, we found out that the school does not have a cafe where you can have a hot lunch. I had no doubt that we could start a competition for renting premises. It should be noted that there are not as many prospects in the countryside as in the cities. For now, I drive from Staicele every day, but we are considering the possibility of moving here in time to be able to develop even more. I am young, 31 years old, full of determination. Therefore, we will really see how it will go, whether we can also open a canteen in the premises of the technical school in Cēsis. We see the perspective here. The first working days have already passed, we can’t complain, the attendance is good, and so are the reviews. We are also trying to attract new visitors, as well as offer our products to companies for various events.”